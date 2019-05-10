

Traders work after the opening bell Friday at the New York Stock Exchange. Investors are closely monitoring trade talks between the United States and China. (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)

Capping a week of turbulence from flailing U.S.-China trade talks, markets opened lower Friday as they began to price the fallout from President Trump’s higher tariffs on Chinese goods, putting stocks on track for their worst week of 2019.

In morning trading, the Dow Jones industrial average was down more than 300 points, or 1.1 percent. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was off 1.4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.7 percent. The three major U.S. indexes had been near all-time highs May 3, with the Dow up 12 percent for the year, the S&P 500 up more than 15 percent and the Nasdaq ahead 20 percent.

The threat of higher tariffs, which took effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, has sown unrest in global markets all week as investors and business executives try to parse the uncertainty and brace for what’s to come. Fears of the looming tariffs showed in many China-exposed companies Thursday, with Apple, Boeing and Caterpillar falling roughly 1 percent.

International markets seemed to stabilize during the day Friday while Chinese stock markets, after suffering big losses earlier in the week, actually gained. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 3.1 percent and the Shenzhen Component Index gained 4 percent.

After closing in the red Thursday, European markets rebounded across the board Friday. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.5 percent in morning trading. Germany’s DAX was up 0.8 percent and England’s FTSE 100 had climbed 0.4 percent.

After President Trump expressed frustration with the pace of trade talks and threatened to impose steep tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports last weekend, negotiators failed to reach a deal this week. U.S. officials accused China of going back on prior details of the deal; China denied this. Trump’s chief trade negotiator, Robert E. Lighthizer, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to meet with China’s vice premier, Liu He, on Friday to continue negotiations.

Thursday, the Commerce Ministry said China “deeply regrets” the decision to increase the tariffs and “will have to take necessary countermeasures.”

“We hope that the U.S. and China will meet each other halfway and make joint efforts to solve the existing problems through cooperation and consultation,” a spokesman said in a statement.

Tariffs will bring in FAR MORE wealth to our Country than even a phenomenal deal of the traditional kind. Also, much easier & quicker to do. Our Farmers will do better, faster, and starving nations can now be helped. Waivers on some products will be granted, or go to new source! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2019

Trump defended the tariffs in tweets Friday morning, signaling that he would be willing to enact even steeper penalties in the future. In one of the tweets, Trump wrote that there was “no need to rush.” He claimed that the tariffs would “bring in far more wealth to our country than even a phenomenal deal of a traditional kind.” He also repeatedly warned China not to renegotiate the terms of the deal.

Beyond the trade hubbub, investors were watching for Uber’s highly anticipated initial public offering Friday, with the ride-hailing giant pricing at $45 a share, lower than the company initially indicated.