U.S. markets plunged Monday as China said it would raise steep tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods, raising the stakes of a trade war that threatens to imperil the global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average is off more than 500 points, around 2 percent, in morning trading as investors feared that a trade standoff with China could escalate into a full-blown economic crisis — dragging the U.S. and world economies into recession.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 2.0 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell more than 2.6 percent, continuing last week’s losses.

“Today’s tit-for-tat in U.S./China trade tariffs has exacerbated tumbling futures out of fear that tensions could trigger a global recession,” said Sam Stovall of CFRA Research.

The drama began last week after President Trump last week imposed a 25 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese imports to the United States. He also told aides to begin plans to hit more than $300 billion in other Chinese goods.

Asian markets were down more than 1 percent, with the Shanghai Composite dropping 1.2 percent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 down just shy of 1 percent. European markets were down across the board, with the; German Dax leading the drop, off 1.5 percent.

Adding to the pressure on stocks was a Saudi news report that said two Saudi oil tankers had been attacked with “significant damage” in coastal waters near the Persian Gulf, heightening tensions with Iran.

The tankers were subjected to an “act of sabotage” early Sunday morning in waters off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement by the Saudi Minister for Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, Khalid Al-Falih carried by the official Saudi news agency.

Saudi Arabia did not say who was responsible for the attack, which caused no casualties or oil spill, according to the statement.

Oil futures rose on the news, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate climbing 1.6 percent and Brent crude up nearly 2 percent.

“Stock investors are in risk-off mode this morning as Trump’s trade war with China seems to be escalating while negotiations seem to be breaking down,” said Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research. “Adding to the geopolitical tumult is mounting tension in the Middle East following the sabotaging of Saudi oil tankers over the weekend.”

The president has alleged that the Chinese government is ripping off U.S. consumers and businesses by unfairly subsidizing Chinese companies, stealing intellectual property from U.S. firms, and flooding global markets with cheap goods to put other companies out of business.

On Monday, he warned China against retaliation on tariffs in a series of early morning tweets. But China countered with its own tariffs. The Chinese government said it would impose tariffs on U.S. imports starting on June 1, with steepest penalties hitting certain beef, live plants, dyed flowers, and a range of fruits and vegetables. The tariffs would range from 5 percent to 25 percent.

Monday’s skid comes on the heels of the first weekly decline of 2019 in U.S. stocks.

The S&P 500 eked out a gain Friday on speculation the escalation won’t derail global economic growth, paring its loss for the week to 2.2 percent. That’s the steepest drop since the five days ended Dec. 21, when stocks were tumbling toward the brink of a bear market. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 2.1 percent to 25,942. Apple Inc. was among the worst decliners in the 30-member gauge as the iPhone maker’s close ties to China put its profits at particular risk. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 3 percent.

The sell-off started Monday after Trump’s weekend tweets threatening to more than double tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods, which he then followed through on. Equities staged a late-day comeback Friday on renewed optimism that an all-out trade war can be averted.

Stocks in all 11 major industry groups ended last week lower, with technology and industrial companies sinking the most as Beijing promised to retaliate against the fresh U.S. tariffs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.