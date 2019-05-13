

Fran Drescher, the star of NBC's new comedy "Indebted," attends the network's upfront presentation. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — NBC has found itself in a tough spot since the streaming age began.

On one hand, many of its competitors are finding ways to go directly to consumers, peddling subscription content ad-free. But NBC is owned by Comcast, the biggest provider of traditional cable television and a company with a decided interest in viewers keeping their cords.

On Monday, the network’s executives revealed an unusual strategy for coping with this conflict: split the difference. We’ll get on board with streaming, they essentially proclaimed. But traditional ad-supported television still rules.

“We’re living through tectonic shifts,” said Linda Yaccarino, the network’s head of ad sales, as she went on to talk about the importance of new technology and reaching consumers. “While other companies are pushing advertisers out, we’re bringing [them] in . . . and at a price everyone can afford: free."

Yaccarino was on the Radio City Music Hall stage at its upfront, a spring ritual where ad-supported television companies make their case to Madison Avenue. All week, networks bring stars and programming announcements to New York’s biggest theaters in hopes of attracting ad dollars from those in attendance.

But even amid the onstage glitz Monday — Lindsey Vonn talking up Olympians and “The Voice” stars Blake Shelton and Adam Levine playing Rolling Stone covers — it was impossible to avoid the elephant in the room. How should (and can) a big broadcast network compete in the age of ad-free subscription television? Particularly, a Comcast-owned network like NBC.

Comcast has offered some details on its streaming service, which will arrive next year. Rivals Disney and WarnerMedia are scheduled to launch in late 2019.

The service will be free for those who subscribe to its cable service, running with ads, and will cost a monthly fee for those who don’t — “premium content the way people want it and scale the way brands needed it,” Yaccarino said.

The move is an attempt at a kind of double feat: an attempt to preserve cable subscription and ad dollars without alienating cord-cutters. It remains to be seen whether either will work. Those who pay for cable, after all, won’t be providing additional revenue, and those who don’t may not be moved to buy yet another service even with “The Office” and other NBC library hits on offer. (Comcast incidentally is likely to sell its minority stake in Hulu, its streaming platform, to Disney now that the company owns a majority share.)

The programming NBC touted Monday fits more with the niche of the modern digital age than the mass audience one. Very few of its programs are the kind of big-tent hits that the network long made its money.

Ted Danson, star of NBC present (“The Good Place”) and past (“Cheers”) took the stage and did his best to connect the then and now. He called NBC’s comedy programming a “culturally relevant powerhouse” over the decades and said that the “current lineup has become iconic in its own right.” But he then cited shows such as “Superstore” and the “Will & Grace” revival, not entirely buttressing the claim.

Seth Meyers, the NBC late-night host, took the stage a few minutes later and poked fun at the idea that “now” compares to “then.” With “Cheers,” he said, the upfront pitch was simple: “Twenty million people would watch . . . and toss up sacks of cash.”

(Meyers seemed to take the same streaming half-measures as his employer: He joked about what it would be called — NBC-plus or NBC Gold — but then seemed to wonder whether it was really the network’s future. “By 2022, OTT will stand for, ‘Oh, that thing,’" he said referring to the acronym for streaming’s “Over The Top” industry shorthand.)

The one big exception to the ratings gravity is “This Is Us,” the weepy drama that has been the rare non-procedural dramatic hit for NBC (or anyone else). The network has just renewed the series for an unusual three seasons, announcing it with the show’s stars and a tearful montage Monday. But even such gold plates have seen a chip in their polish: “This Is Us” is down 25 percent among total viewers to just about 8 million this season, and viewership in the 18-49 demographic is down more than 30 percent.

Yaccarino’s remarks came after a bold video opening in which NBC paid tribute to Apple’s landmark 1984 ad. But in this one, the prisoners stared at their phones and then came to smiling and popcorn-munching life when NBC programming came on a giant collective screen.

“Not a single company — not a newly merged conglomerate or challenged tech company — can promise you all that [we do]," Yaccarino said, alluding clearly to Disney, Fox and Netflix

Yet as the presentation unfolded, the streaming world went on outside. Apple launched Apple Channels, a precursor of sorts to its bigger TV efforts to come. Social media continued to be abuzz about “Game of Thrones,” a show that has been driving subscriptions to HBO Now and will no doubt be key to WarnerMedia’s catalogue. And “Avengers: Endgame” planned for a Disney streaming launch in December as it continues to rake in coin in theaters.

Then, of course, there’s Netflix, which says it doesn’t need these legacy totems to make its hits work and for subscribers to come running.

NBC executives say they’re unruffled by these new technologies, believing a more personal relationship — whether with viewers or advertisers — remains central.

“There is no algorithm that could imagine or create all” that we just showed you, Yaccarino said at the end of the presentation. “We stand in front of you on top of the highest content mountain.” That may or may not be true. But the earth on which it sits is definitely moving.