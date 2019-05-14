

A decade-old rule prevents banks from enrolling consumers in overdraft fee programs without their permission. Previously, consumers who had not enrolled in banks' overdraft protection were able to withdraw or spend money even if they lacked sufficient funds in their accounts, incurring fees for each transaction. (Matt Rourke/AP)

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is reviewing a 10-year old federal rule that limits banks’ ability to charge overdraft fees without customers’ permission, opening the door to a potential overhaul of the regulation.

The analysis will help the bureau determine whether the rule should remain intact, be amended or “rescinded to minimize any significant economic impact,” the CFPB said.

The effort is part of a new CFPB initiative to assess how existing regulations affect small businesses.

Under the existing rule, banks and other financial institutions that issue credit or debit cards are required to get customers’ permission before enrolling them in overdraft protection programs. Consumer advocates arguing for the rule said customers should have their purchase declined rather than unwittingly incur a $35 overdraft fee for a $3 latte.

The requirements led to “a material decrease in the amount of overdraft fees paid by consumers” the CFPB found in 2013. The report also found that consumers with overdraft protection were more vulnerable to high fees and having their accounts involuntarily closed, incurring $196 in overdraft fees on average. Those with overdraft protection had their accounts closed at a rate 2.5 times higher than those without the service.

The public will have 45 days to submit comments on the issue, the CFPB said.

Banks typically charge customers $35 each time they attempt to withdraw more than they have in their accounts. The industry made more than $11.5 billion in overdraft fees last year.

This comes at a time when Congress is taking a closer look at the banking industry. Democrats Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York have introduced legislation that would cap credit card interest rates at 15 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren has proposed making it easier to jail bank executives for corporate misdeeds.

Democrats Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Sherrod Brown of Ohio introduced a bill last year to ban overdraft fees on debit card transactions and ATM withdrawals in many circumstances.

These Democratic plans have little chance of passing Congress this year, but banking industry analysts say they are likely to become talking points during the 2020 presidential campaign. It could also lay the groundwork for banking industry reform if Democrats take control of the Senate after the election.

The CFPB has been undergoing a transformation under the Trump administration. The watchdog bureau has adopted a business-friendly approach to the financial world’s prickliest issues, including a focus on educating consumers to make better decisions and rolling back regulations. The bureau has proposed rolling back rules on payday lenders and limiting debt collectors to calling consumer seven times a week, while sending an unlimited number of emails and texts.