

UNC Charlotte graduating seniors wave to friends and family during the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences commencement ceremony at Halton Arena on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (David T. Foster III/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

A decade after the Great Recession, when graduating college students faced an abysmal job market whose after-affects are still being felt, the class of 2019 is sailing into a robust economy, with historically low unemployment rates and rising wages.

For technically minded graduates, the prospects for entry-level positions are even brighter. Starting roles in tech and engineering are the highest paying in the country, according to a new analysis by Glassdoor, the jobs and salary website.

The roles of data scientist, software engineer and product manager ranked as the highest paying entry-level jobs in the U.S., commanding median base salaries of $95,000, $90,000, and $89,000 respectively. Workers in these positions earn well above the average pay for U.S. employees of $52,805, Glassdoor data shows.

The first-ranked data scientist position has other perks too. In a separate analysis of best jobs in America overall, Glassdoor has crowned data scientist with the top spot for four consecutive years, factoring in not only its high compensation but overall job satisfaction ratings and the number of job openings tied to that position.

Most of the 25 highest paying junior-level positions were tech roles, according to the analysis. The list highlights the value businesses place on STEM-related skills and education and the immense influence of advanced technology and engineering in corporate America.

“This list can serve as a menu of aspirational jobs to potentially work toward, especially as the majority of these entry level jobs are in the STEM field and require strong technical skills,” said Amanda Stansell, senior research analyst at Glassdoor. While pay is paramount for people looking for a new job, she said, long-term job satisfaction is defined by other factors: “culture and values, career opportunities and trust in senior leadership.”

College graduates are entering a hot job market. Wages grew 3.4 percent in the past year, the government reported in March, the biggest increase since the Great Recession. And earlier this month the Labor Department said unemployment fell to 3.6 percent, the lowest level since 1969. Businesses are struggling to fill their openings, giving workers leverage to demand higher pay and seek better paying jobs.

In a reversal from a decade ago, when many people on the job hunt were desperate to get called back, it’s now new workers who are “ghosting” their jobs. Many employers are also lowering their job requirements to snap up candidates quickly and edge out the competition.

To come up with its list , which was compiled using data from the entire calendar year of 2018, Glassdoor ranked the highest median annual salaries that were reported on its website from employees aged 25 or younger and based in the U.S. It only considered jobs that had received at least 25 salary reports in U.S. dollars.