HUD Secretary Ben Carson is expected Tuesday to outline his approach to enforcing fair housing laws, submit to lawmaker questions about disaster relief grants — including regarding potential White House interference in aid to Puerto Rico — and address concerns over his plan to purge undocumented immigrants — and their U.S.-born children — from public housing, according to documents related to a congressional hearing on oversight of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Democrats controlling the House Financial Services Committee plan to consider legislation to prevent HUD from implementing a proposed requirement that every family member living in subsidized housing be of “eligible immigration status.”

Current rules bar undocumented immigrants from receiving federal housing subsidies but allow families of mixed-immigration status to live together as long as one person — such as a child born in the United States — is eligible. The subsidies are prorated to cover only eligible residents.

HUD’s analysis of the proposal, pushed by White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, found that the new rule would displace more than 55,000 children who are legal U.S. residents or citizens.



The HUD analysis, written by career staff, concluded that the proposal would result in increased costs to the federal government and result in fewer families being served — contrary to the Trump administration’s stated goal of moving more families off the years-long waiting lists for housing assistance.

Carson told a Democratic senator last week that the motivation behind the Trump administration’s plan to inventory all immigrants living in public housing is to build pressure on Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform and pointed out that no one will actually be evicted for 18 months, according to the senator who spoke on the condition of anonymity to relay a private conversation. When the senator responded that President Trump is unlikely to sign a comprehensive immigration plan, Carson replied: “The thinking on that may be changing.”

Carson does not address the proposed rule in his testimony, according to the written remarks reviewed by The Washington Post, but Democrats on the committee are likely to grill him about it during Tuesday’s hearing.

