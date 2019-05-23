

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before the House Committee on Financial Services on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Carolyn Kaster)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) are calling on U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to be more transparent about his possible role in the Sears’ bankruptcy and are raising concerns about his continued role in overseeing the company’s pension plans.

Mnuchin was one of several former board members named in a lawsuit last month, in which Sears Holding Company accused its former chairman, Eddie Lampert, and others of siphoning off billions of dollars from the company as it spiraled into bankruptcy.

[Sears is suing Steven Mnuchin and other former board members]

“We are deeply concerned by the financial engineering and potentially illegal activity that took place at Sears Holding Corporation while you served on the company’s board,” the congresswomen wrote in a letter to Mnuchin on Thursday. “In addition, we are concerned that, as Treasury Secretary, you are in position to take actions that benefit Sears’ shareholders and owners at the expense of workers and taxpayers."

Following its bankruptcy, Sears handed over responsibility of its two pension plans to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp., which is overseen by Mnuchin, as well as two other cabinet members. The pension plans, which were underfunded by about $1.4 billion, affect more than 90,000 Sears workers, according to the letter.

“You stated in your confirmation hearing that you would recuse yourself from any official PBGC actions related to Sears," the letter says, "but the current status of your recusal requirements — and the exact types of decisions you are recused from — are unclear.”

This story is developing and will be updated.