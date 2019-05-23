

The three major U.S. indexes were in retreat Thursday as the United States and China exchanged back-and-forth accusations over trade and amid the fallout from Trump’s ban on Chinese smartphone giant Huawei Technologies. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)

Global markets sagged Thursday as uncertainty over trade relations between the United States and China continue to sour investors.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 350 points at the outset, dipping into negative territory for the week, and was down 400 as of midmorning. It was off If the Dow finishes red for the week, it would be the fifth week in a row and the first such slump in eight years.

Technology continued to sink the blue chips as President Trump ratcheted up pressure on Chinese tech firms. Energy, industrials and materials — all vulnerable to a Chinese trade freeze — also dragged down stocks.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index and the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite also were in retreat Thursday as the U.S. and China exchanged back-and-forth accusations over trade and amid the fallout from Trump’s ban on doing business with Chinese smartphone giant Huawei Technologies.

“It’s all trade and tech,” said Ivan Feinseth, chief investment officer at Tigress Financial Partners. “Tech and hopes for a trade deal drove the market up. And now it’s driving it down.”

European and Asian markets also took nose-dives, with the European STOXX 600 dropping 1.2 percent, the German Dax falling 1.6 percent, and France’s CAC 40 hitting a negative 1.6 percent.

China’s tech-heavy Shanghai Composite closed down 1.4 percent, while the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index dropped 1.6 percent Thursday.

Stocks had been on a roll coming into May, due to a strong U.S. economy that is thriving on low interest rates, record low unemployment and robust corporate earnings. But external forces pushed markets into a detour in the last few weeks as anticipation over a U.S. China trade deal has evaporated. The Federal Reserve also signaled that it probably will not raise rates this year, feeding more disappointment.

The U.S. also finds itself in a dangerous war of wills with the Iranian government over American sanctions on that country. The Trump administration dispatched aircraft carriers, bombers and other military equipment to the Persian Gulf region this month as threats between the two countries escalated.

“After posting the third best year-to-date return through April since WWII, the U.S. equity markets were vulnerable to any potential setback,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. “Investors were then greeted by disappointing news about rate cuts from the Fed and a breakdown in the much-anticipated culmination to the China-U. S. trade discord.”

This is a developing story and will update.