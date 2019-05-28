

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as Jerome Powell, his nominee to become chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo/File Photo (Carlos Barria/REUTERS)

Reporter

President Trump has had a hard time finding people to fill the Federal Reserve’s two empty spots, because he’s looking for something that doesn’t exist: loyal Republicans who like low interest rates.

Now it is true, as the New York Times’ Ross Douthat points out, that there are a handful of right-leaning economists who have consistently bucked the party line (or at least what it was during the Obama years) that lower rates will only set off a 1970s-style Great Inflation. Instead, they have quite accurately pointed out that the far greater risk is that higher rates will send us back into a 1930s-style Great Depression. The very fact that they’ve been willing to follow the evidence, though, and not what was in the party’s best interests — like, say, crippling the economy ahead of Obama’s reelection — probably makes them suspect as far as Trump is concerned. After all, he’s already appointed a few people just like this who he now wants to fire, because of, yes, how independent-minded they’ve been. Specifically, they thought that the economy had improved enough last year that they could start raising rates a little bit faster.

The problem, then, is that loyal Republicans didn’t want low interest rates, and Republicans who did weren’t loyal.

So how can Trump try to bend the Fed to his tweets when there aren’t any obvious candidates to help him do that? Well, unless he nominates Jared Kushner or Mick Mulvaney — it seems like they’ve had every other job in this administration — he really has two choices. Trump can either try to find political foot soldiers who haven’t been wrong about monetary policy because they haven’t said anything about it, or ones who have been very wrong about it, but are now willing to say whatever it is they think he wants to hear.

Someone like Derek Kan, right now the undersecretary at the Department of Transportation, fits the mold of that first group. He’s reportedly under consideration for one of the Fed jobs, and, on a certain level, it’s almost not hard to see why. He’d most likely sail through the confirmation process since he already did for his current job — it doesn’t hurt that he used to be Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) chief economist — and he’s generally well-regarded. Indeed, he’s even won praise from across the aisle for, in the words of Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI), being both “smart” and “serious." The only drawback, as we’ve mentioned before, is that he doesn’t really have any relevant experience. He hasn’t published any papers on monetary policy, or worked extensively in financial markets. Which is why, from Trump’s point-of-view, it’d be something of a gamble to nominate him. There’s no way to know if he’d support the kind of rate cuts that Trump wants. It’d just be a bet that someone who’s risen so far in the party wouldn’t want to upset the leader of it.

The irony, then, is that Trump might have a better chance of getting what he wants by nominating someone who’s been against it in the past. Someone who, as a result, feels like they’d have to go out of their way to let him know that they’d go along with him now. Someone, in other words, who thinks how much stimulus the Fed gives the economy shouldn’t be determined by how much it needs, but rather by ... the price of gold? Actually, yes. There’s always been a strain of thinking on the right, you see, that’s wanted to repeal the 20th century: the taxes, the spending, and, above all, the monetary system. That’s because they think that going back to the gold standard — which would force the Fed to raise rates whenever supply and demand meant that gold prices “wanted” to rise — would prevent the government from running the kind of deficits or creating the kind of inflation that they blame for kicking us out of the small government Garden of Eden that they believe the 1920s were.

The important thing to understand, though, is that goldbugs tend to be more partisan than ideological. Sure, they’d like to to cut the deficit, but they won’t complain if Republicans increase it by cutting taxes instead. And while they’d really like for interest rates to be higher — they talk in fairly apocalyptic terms about the fate of the dollar if that doesn’t happen — they won’t object if a Republican president says they need to be lower ahead of an election. If anything, the opposite. That, at least, has been the case with Herman Cain, Stephen Moore, and now Judy Shelton, all gold standard supporters who went from saying that the Fed needed to drastically raise rates under Obama to now saying that it should cut them under Trump.

This is why Trump keeps trying to appoint them — he’s moved on to Shelton after personal problems derailed both Cain and Moore’s candidacies — even though, at first glance, it would seem like their policy preferences would be diametrically opposed to his own. Trump understands that if there aren’t loyal Republicans who want low rates in general, then he needs to find loyal Republicans who are willing to say they want low rates when he does. The kind of person who, like Shelton, would go from saying that any level of inflation was “immoral,” or that trying to create your own gold currency made you a “Rosa Parks of monetary policy,” to now saying that the Fed should temporarily cut rates to zero.

And it turns out that there are just enough of those.