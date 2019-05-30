Walt Disney’s chairman and chief executive, Bob Iger, expressed doubts the entertainment giant would be able to continue filming in Georgia if the state’s highly restrictive abortion law takes hold.

Disney joins Netflix and several independent production companies that have distanced themselves from doing business in the state, which has become a major production hub for film and television because of its generous tax incentives.

The backlash stems from legislation signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this month. The measure prohibits abortion once the fetal heartbeat can be detected, which typically happens near the six-week mark, before many women know they are pregnant. Georgia is among more than a dozen states that have passed or are moving to pass such controversial restrictions across the country.

If the Georgia law survives court challenges, it is expected to take effect on Jan. 1.

When asked by Reuters on Wednesday whether Disney would keep filming in Georgia after the law takes effect, Iger said, “I rather doubt we will. I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now we are watching it very carefully.”