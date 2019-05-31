

Various products advertised as containing CBD. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

With thousands of unproven CBD products flooding the market, the Food and Drug Administration convenes its first public hearing Friday to wrestle with how to regulate cannabidiol, a cannabis extract already being sold in pills, tinctures, skin lotions, sodas and dog food.

The CBD industry has exploded in recent years as companies have trumpeted the compound’s alleged health benefits — claiming it can reduce anxiety, pain and insomnia and treat conditions from Parkinson’s disease to cancer. But almost all such claims lack rigorous scientific proof, prompting concern among health officials and scientists about safety and deceptive marketing.

“It’s a wild West kind of environment right now,” said Yasmin Hurd, a psychiatry professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, who has researched CBD for almost 10 years. “I’m inundated every day with patients wanting to know how much CBD they should take, which ones to buy. But we don’t know what’s in the stuff now being sold. . . . We’ve had this explosion without guidance to the public or regulation.”

More than 120 people were scheduled to speak at the FDA’s packed, all-day hearing Friday, including manufacturers, academic researchers, consumer advocates and legal experts. The shape that new regulations may take and how long the FDA will need to figure that out, however, remain unclear — to the frustration of almost everyone with a stake, including companies, consumer advocates, researchers and patients.

CBD can be derived from the marijuana plant or hemp. Congress in December legalized hemp as part of the Farm Bill, clearing the way for industrial production of the nonintoxicating compound from that plant. But CBD continues to be illegal in many of the products now being sold under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, which bars sale of an active ingredient in already approved drugs, in dietary supplements or foods across state lines.

After Congress legalized hemp, the FDA quickly made it clear to companies that CBD remained under government regulation. In recent months, the agency sent warning letters to some companies that it said were “illegally selling CBD products that claimed to prevent, diagnose, treat, or cure serious diseases, such as cancer.”

Billions are at stake in how the FDA decides to regulate the compound, with business analysts projecting the industry could grow to be worth as much as $22 billion in the next five years.

Market research firm New Frontier Analytics estimated that sales of CBD products in the United States more than tripled between 2014 and 2017, to $367 million.

Retailers like CVS and Walgreens have announced plans to sell CBD lotions and creams. Food and beverage companies have eagerly jumped in, too, with burger chain Carl’s Jr. selling CBD-infused burgers.

When he initially announced Friday’s hearing, then-FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement in April that there are “open questions about whether some threshold level of CBD could be allowed in foods without undermining the drug approval process or diminishing commercial incentives for further clinical study of the relevant drug substance.”

Friday’s hearing is just a first step by the agency to decide questions like whether CBD will be treated as a dietary supplement or as a drug, and at what dosages it will be allowed in different applications.

So far, the agency has approved only one CBD-based drug, Epidiolex, which treats severe forms of childhood epilepsy.

Orrin Devinsky, a New York University researcher who helped develop the drug, said the government’s haphazard approach has been frustrating to scientists trying to help suffering patients.

“You have researchers having to struggle through enormous expense and obstacles to study CBD,” he said. “At the same time, you can walk down to your neighborhood bodega and buy a CBD soda off the shelf. The nation and marketplace are in a horribly confused state.”

So far, treating epilepsy is the only application for CBD supported by rigorous scientific data, Devinsky said. Though less rigorous, some promising findings have emerged for CBD’s possible effect on anxiety and inflammation.

“The thing we worry about is someone with cancer forgoing real treatment like chemo and taking CBD instead,” said Devinsky, a neurology professor at NYU.

Scientists and consumer advocates also warn that for the thousands of CBD products being sold, there is little data to guide dosage levels, expiration dates, and manufacturing protocols to make sure they don’t also contain other elements like tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the main psychoactive component in marijuana.

Whatever the FDA decides, many in the industry are pressing for it to move quickly.

“I’ve talked to beverage companies and they want to get into this space, but not interested in just throwing themselves headlong into an area without science and engagement with regulators,” said Coleen Klasmeier, a former FDA staff lawyer and now partner at law firm Sidley Austin, which specializes in pharmaceutical law.

“For years now, the agency’s position has been just to throw up their hands and say it’s a confusing issue,” said Daniel Fabricant, a former FDA official overseeing dietary supplements, who is now chief executive of the Natural Products Association representing the supplement industry.

In addition to Friday’s hearing, the FDA has set a deadline of July 2 for written comments on the issue. It also convened a working group led by Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy to explore ways CBD products might be sold legally, the impact of such products on public health, and whether new FDA rules or congressional legislation may be needed.