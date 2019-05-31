

FILE- In this April 9, 2019, file photo, trucks wait to cross the border with the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. In a surprise announcement that could compromise a major trade deal, President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is slapping a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports to pressure the country to do more to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants trying to cross the U.S. border. (Christian Torres, File)

Republican lawmakers expressed alarm at the potential economic fallout from President Trump’s plan to quickly impose import penalties on all Mexican goods, part of a widening backlash to the White House’s surprise announcement Thursday evening.

Trump announced Thursday his intentions to levy 5 percent tariffs on Mexican imports starting June 10, penance for what the president sees as a failure to stop the flow of Central American migrants through the southern border. With every month that passes without actions from Mexico that would satisfy Trump, the tariff would jump in 5 percent increments until they hit 25 percent on Oct. 1, according to a White House statement. They’d stay at that threshold until Mexico substantially stops the inflow of illegal immigration, the statement said.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, blasted Trump’s move as “a misuse of presidential tariff authority and contrary to congressional intent.” Implementing the tariffs, he said, would “seriously jeopardize passage” of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)."

Another Iowa Republican, Sen. Joni Ernst, asked Trump to reconsider in a statement Friday morning, highlighting the damage the tariffs, and the collapse of the trade agreement, would bring for American agriculture.

“The livelihoods of Iowa farmers and producers are at stake,” Ernst said in the statement. “The USMCA would provide much-needed certainty to our agriculture community, at a time when they need it. If the president goes through with this, I’m afraid progress to get this trade agreement across the finish line will be stifled.”

World markets slumped Thursday in anticipation of another potential blow to global economic growth. The Mexican peso lost 3.4 percent against the dollar, as investors tried to price the fallout while U.S. futures predicted a decline of 1.1 percent for the Dow Jones industrial average and a 1.2 percent drop for the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

European markets trended down across the board Friday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 down 1.3 percent during midday trading. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 1.1 percent, and Germany’s DAX was down 2 percent.

While Trump paints the tariffs as punishment for Mexico, the economic burden they create would be borne by U.S. businesses and consumers, economists say. Tariffs are paid by companies that import products, so U.S. firms would pay the import penalties and then likely pass some costs along to consumers. Mexico exported $346.5 billion in goods to the United States last year, from vehicles to fruits and vegetables. And many manufactured items cross the border several times as they are being assembled.

Through Trump positions himself as an ally of American industry, Detroit’s automakers would be crushed by the tariffs, as their supply chains have spread throughout North America since NAFTA. General Motors and Ford fell sharply in premarket trading.

The tariffs threaten to upend an economic relationship that has been deepening for decades and throw into chaos corporate and agricultural supply chains that have essentially worked in a system without tariffs since the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement. Mexico is on track to become the United States’ largest trading partner, ahead of China and Canada, according to census data through March.

The tariffs come just as the White House had been making headway on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador earlier Thursday sent the accord to the Mexican Senate, asking it to convene a special session to pass it before September.

Trump has been pressing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to move forward with congressional approval, with the administration sending a formal statement of its plans to Capitol Hill hours before the abrupt tariff move.

It’s the second time in a matter of weeks that Trump has interrupted trade negotiations during a critical period by lashing out with tariffs. Earlier this month, promising trade talks between the U.S. and China soured after Trump accused China of going back on prior agreements and placed steep penalties on $200 billion in Chinese imports. China responded with tariffs of its own, leading Trump to penalize the remaining $325 billion in Chinese goods. This is considered to be one of the most extreme penalties he has left to unload, and it could impact products purchased by virtually every American, including electronics, clothing, and car parts, among other things.