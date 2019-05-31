

President Trump lobbed his latest tariff threat against Mexico, rattling U.S. markets on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 300 points at the opener. (Richard Drew/AP)

Global markets shook Friday as President Trump unleashed more trade fury, threatening a 5 percent tariff on neighboring Mexico that opens yet another front in his economic wars.

The Dow Jones industrial average plunged 300 points, or 1.25 percent, at Friday’s open. The blue chips are on track to close out their first negative month of 2019 and the sixth consecutive week of losses.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index followed suit, sinking 33 points, or 1.4 percent. The technology-laden Nasdaq Composite dropped 95 points, 1.3 percent.

Both the Dow and the S&P 500 are down more than 5 percent in May, and the Nasdaq is down nearly 8 percent.

Automobile stocks were the hardest hit because they are the most vulnerable to a tariff tax on Mexico-built products, with Ford and GM trading down 2.6 percent and 3.8 percent respectively. Verizon, Cisco and Dow Chemical were the biggest weights dragging the blue chips. Nine of 11 U.S. industry sectors were down, with only utilities and telecommunications holding onto gains or breaking even.

“This is very concerning, ” said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco. “This is a new and unexpected frontier in that tariffs are being used as a weapon beyond just trade policy. Markets don’t like surprises and this is a big surprise.”

Asian markets were down across the board. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.6 percent, the Hong Kong Hang Seng was down 0.80 percent and the tech-centric Shanghai Composite was down a quarter percent.

The German DAX was leading a uniform downturn on European markets with a 1.74 percent decline.

The closely watched yield on the 10-year Treasury note was sailing into a two-year low, at 2.176 percent, as worried investors headed for the safety of bonds. Yields drop when bond prices rise, and prices are rising for U.S. Treasurys.

”Expect the 10-year Treasury yield, which is a more accurate gauge of fear than the Volatility Index, to move lower as investors turn decidedly ’risk off’ in the face of this alarming decision,” Hooper said.

The trade war has detoured what had been one of the strongest stock market starts in years, thanks to a strong U.S. economy and better-than-expected corporate earnings.

But the back and forth of economic threats between the United States and China increased in May, erasing stock market gains and creating uncertainty in the U.S. economy and among its trading partners.

“Markets are going through an adjustment period,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “Using trade as a lever to pry whatever concessions the president desires from global trading partners is driving this market down.”