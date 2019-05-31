

This image released by Disney shows Scarlett Johansson, left, and Jeremy Renner in a scene from "Avengers: Endgame."The Disney film is one of many to take advantages of Georgia production incentives. (Disney/Marvel Studios via AP)

The headlines from Hollywood’s Georgia controversy this week were stark: The entertainment business was prepared to take decisive action and move on from the state due to a restrictive antiabortion law that the governor signed.

Or so it seemed.

Despite media outlets claiming the studios had threatened to “boycott” the state, it’s far from clear Hollywood studios will leave Georgia any time soon.

With a lavish tax rebate and an extensive infrastructure, the financial and logistical advantages of shooting in the state have grown exponentially in recent years. Three executives from different studios even acknowledged how difficult it would be to abandon Georgia. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

On May 7, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R.) on signed into law HB 481, which ban most abortions the moment physicians hear a fetal heartbeat, as early as six weeks into pregnancy. The decision mirrored efforts in other states, including Missouri and Alabama, whose governors signed similar legislation.

After three weeks of silence on the bill from an overwhelmingly pro-choice Hollywood industry, Netflix on Tuesday became the first to speak out against it. Ted Sarandos, the company’s chief content officer, told Variety that “should it ever come into effect,” alluding to legal challenges ahead of the January 1 implementation date, “we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

With the dam broken by Sarandos, other companies this week began pouring out statements of their own. Disney, WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal, AMC, Viacom, Sony and CBS all made statements suggesting a departure.

“If any of these laws [in Georgia and other states] are upheld, it would strongly impact our decision-making on where we produce our content in the future,” NBCUniversal said in a statement Thursday.

“If the new law holds we will reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions,” WarrnerMedia said.

“I rather doubt we will” shoot there if the law goes into effect, Disney chief executive Robert Iger told Reuters.

Stories with headlines such as “Hollywood threatens to leave Georgia” proliferated. “Film and television production in Georgia supports more than 92,000 jobs and brings significant economic benefits to communities and families,” the Motion Picture Association of America warned after the bill was passed.

But leaving Georgia would not be easy.

Georgia has grown by leaps and bound as a filming location over the last decade since it began offering as much as 30 percent of a production’s budget in tax rebates. There are now more than a million square feet of soundstage space in Georgia, including the large Pinewood Studios, as well as large amounts of technical know-how from local crews. Finding that elsewhere wouldn’t be easy or cheap.

As a transportation hub, Atlanta is relatively simple and inexpensive to get to, an advantage other production centers, such as Louisiana, lack.

Maybe most important, though, is the tax-incentive factor. The rebate regularly means tens of millions of dollars for companies that can then be used for more days of shooting, more crew on sets, or more efficient production budgets. Or, as is often the case, the money can simply be poured back into a conglomerate’s coffers.

Georgia is increasingly rare in this regard. It has kept its incentives high even as other states have scaled down.

North Carolina, once a hotbed, rolled back its incentives over the past several years after economists said the benefits were minimal. Michigan, for a time the hottest state for film production — for years if you saw a “Transformers” movie you were seeing Michigan — eliminated its package altogether four years ago.

In Georgia, though, studios still get 20 percent back right off the bat and 30 percent if they include the Georgia film commission logo in credits (an easy task). And if they shoot in Savannah or Columbia, they get even more back, since there are local incentives too.

At a time when production budgets are going up — the recently concluded “Game of Thrones” is one of the most expensive TV shows ever made, costing some $15 million per episode — these savings are critical.

That’s a big part of why Disney shot “Avengers: Endgame” in Georgia. It could recoup a chunk of its overall production budget — which was a whopping $350 million — in the form of tax incentives.

In fact, that’s a big part of why many of the companies that made the strongly worded statements about Georgia are shooting productions there right now.

Netflix has four productions going, including new seasons of “Ozark” and “Insatiable,” and is about to start a fifth. WarnerMedia has “The Conjuring 3,” a show for its new DC streaming service and HBO’s adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Outsider” and is about to shoot an expensive new HBO series with J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele. NBCU has three different Bravo reality shows. Disney is shooting its Disney+ series “Encore.” All of these companies are getting significant amounts of money for shooting in Georgia—money they can get in a dwindling number of places.

Also worth noting is that productions are planned months and sometimes even a year in advance. It is not clear how quickly it would take to unwind.

Representatives of WarnerMedia, Disney, Netflix, AMC, CBS, Viacom, Sony and NBCUniversal declined to comment when asked how quickly they plan to leave Georgia if the antiabortion law was put into effect.

Meanwhile, activists have pointed out that waiting to see if a court overturns the law is missing the point.

Shaunna Thomas, co-founder and executive director of the national women’s group UltraViolet, responded to Netflix’s comment that while the statement is appreciated, “waiting on the courts to act focuses on a distinction without a difference. The crisis moment is now.”

She added, “Republicans like Governor Kemp don’t care about women. They do care about money, though, and Netflix brings millions of dollars to Georgia each year by filming in the state,” she said. “We need Netflix to engage in this fight and use its economic power to speak out for Georgia women . . . and refuse to do business in the state until the law is repealed.”