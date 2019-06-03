

Kevin Hassett, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers

Kevin Hassett, the White House’s top economist, will leave the administration, President Trump announced late Sunday, on the eve of his trip to Europe.

Hassett, who has served as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers since September 2017, is leaving at Trump confronts an increasingly hostile trade war on two fronts — with China and with Mexico, which Trump threatened with tariffs last week if Mexico doesn’t do more to stem illegal migration.

Hassett, a longtime conservative economist, helped shape the 2017 Republican tax law and has been a staunch defender of the president’s policies on a number of other issues. Historically, he has been an advocate of open trade policies, though in recent months he has been put in the position of defending Trump’s most confrontational approach.

Trump said on Twitter Sunday night that Hassett had done a great job.

“[Hassett’s] very talented replacement will be named as soon as I get back to the U.S.,” Trump said on twitter. “I want to thank Kevin for all he has done — he is a true friend!”