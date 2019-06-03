

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) speaks during the California Democratic Party State Convention in San Francisco on Saturday. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Presidential hopeful Rep. Eric Swalwell said CNN might want to consider moving its headquarters out of Georgia if a new and more restrictive abortion law takes effect. The Democrat from California made the comment Sunday during a town hall on the cable news network.

The Georgia law, which would ban abortion around the sixth week of pregnancy, is among a wave of legislation across more than a dozen states designed to limit access to abortions and potentially challenge Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortion nationwide.

If elected president, Swalwell said during the town hall, he would only nominate judges to the Supreme Court who would uphold the precedent of Roe.

[Disney, WarnerMedia and Netflix cast doubts on filming in Georgia if new abortion law takes hold]

In a follow-up question, CNN’s Jim Sciutto noted that several major film and TV studies, including Disney, Netflix and CNN’s parent company, have warned that they may halt future productions in Georgia if the abortion law takes hold.

“Do you support that kind of economic boycott?” Sciutto asked.

"If that law goes into effect, I absolutely do. And CNN may have to move — there’s a lot of young women who work for CNN who could be affected,” said Swalwell, to a round of applause from the audience.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Last week, parent company WarnerMedia said that “if the new law holds we will reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions."

If the Georgia law survives legal challenges, it is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1.