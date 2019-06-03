

President Trump took aim at CNN and AT&T in a pair of Monday morning tweets. (iStock/iStock)

President Trump raised a familiar complaint — “unfair” coverage by CNN — in a pair of Monday morning tweets. But this time he called on supporters to boycott its corporate parent, AT&T, to drive the point home.

“I believe that if people stopped using or subscribing to AT&T, they would be forced to make big changes at CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway,” Trump tweeted. “It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News!”

I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway. It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Just arrived in the United Kingdom. The only problem is that @CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

The president has repeatedly taken aim at CNN, which he routinely derides as “fake news,” and its top on-air personalities over their coverage of his administration. The White House briefly revoked the press pass of the network’s chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta. Trump has also come under scrutiny for allegations that his ire with CNN led him to try to block the merger between AT&T and Time Warner. On the campaign trail, Trump was outspoken against the deal, saying it was “too much concentration of power in the hands of too few.”

House Democrats have pushed for documents surrounding the administration’s handling of the $85 billion deal, but the White House has so far refused to cooperate.

Trump’s renewed attacks on CNN and AT&T came just as the president landed in Britain for a state visit. This weekend, Trump lashed out at CNN as he denied calling Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, “nasty,” despite a recording of his words in an interview with the Sun tabloid.

I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

AT&T and CNN did not immediately respond to request for comment from The Post.