

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell (Susan Walsh/AP)

The Federal Reserve signaled Tuesday that it is prepared to do whatever it takes to keep the U.S. economy on solid footing, including taking action to alleviate the harm from President Trump’s trade war.

Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said the central bank is watching the situation closely and would take any “appropriate” action.

“We are closely monitoring the implications of these developments for the U.S. economic outlook, and, as always, we will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion,” Powell said Tuesday at a conference in Chicago.

Calls have escalated in recent days for the central bank to cut interest rates to help boost the economy and counter the negative impacts from Trump’s trade battles with China and Mexico.

Wall Street investors now believe there’s a 58 percent chance the Fed will slash interest rates by the end of July, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. It’s a strong change from a month ago when hardly anyone was predicting the Fed would cut interest rates this summer.

Some economists are forecasting a recession or sharp downturn if Trump moves forward with tariffs on all Chinese imports and a new tariff on all Mexican imports as soon as next week.

“Our cycle indicator has shifted out of ‘expansion’ to ‘downturn’ for the first time since 2007,” Morgan Stanley wrote in a note to clients this weekend. “This phase-change has historically meant a worse backdrop for returns and higher chances of recession or a bear market.”

Trump has repeatedly urged the central bank to cut interest rates and has tried to nominate additional Fed governors who support his view that rates should be lower.

The Fed’s committee that sets interest rates next meets on June 18-19, but the central bank is widely expected not to act yet, as it is still unclear whether Trump will move ahead with additional tariffs that he has threatened to put on China and Mexico.

“We don’t know how or when these issues will be resolved,” Powell said on Tuesday.

Another Fed leader was even more direct this week in saying a rate cut might be needed soon.

“The direct effects of trade restrictions on the U.S. economy are relatively small, but the effects through global financial markets may be larger,” said St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Monday at a talk in Chicago. “A downward policy rate adjustment may be warranted soon.”

The U.S. benchmark interest rate is currently in a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent.

