

Ikea’s new Glesvär line of dressers comes with safety features to decrease the risk of tipping over. The two-legged dresser shown here must be anchored to a wall to stand upright.

Ikea is introducing a line of tip-resistant dressers following a widespread recall after eight children were crushed to death by the company’s furniture.

The Glesvär collection, being unveiled Tuesday in Sweden, comes with a range of “stability features” aimed at getting customers to secure the furniture to their walls. Some dressers have drawers that won’t open unless they are properly anchored, while others come with just two front legs, meaning they cannot stand upright unless they are attached to a wall.

“We believe the safest way to prevent tip-over incidents is to attach furniture to the wall, per our assembly instructions,” Vladimir Brajkovic, head of product engineering, said in a statement. “With the interlock function, we hope to further encourage wall attachment and decrease the risk of furniture tip-over.”

[Ikea recalls 35 million dressers that can tip over on you]

Three years ago, the Swedish furniture giant recalled more than 35 million chests and dressers, including products in its popular Malm, Hemnes and Kullen lines, after a number of children were killed or injured by falling furniture. It issued full refunds for products manufactured between 2002 and 2016 and partial refunds for pieces made before then. Ikea also offered free wall anchor kits to customers who wanted to keep their dressers.

[Ikea has changed the way we think about furniture]

The following year, the company “reannounced” its recall after a 2-year-old boy in California died after being trapped under a toppled Malm dresser.

“While the threat is serious, the solution is simple,” the company said at the time. “Anchor TVs, furniture and appliances in the home.”

Ikea will begin selling Glesvär dressers in select countries, including the United States, in December. The company said it would use sales data from the line to understand customer behavior and “inform future product development.”

Ikea, founded in 1943, has become an international powerhouse known for its affordable, assemble-it-yourself furniture. Last year it had annual sales of about $44.6 billion, making it the world’s largest furniture retailer.

Read more:

Trump’s tariffs are hitting the country’s most vulnerable: Dollar store shoppers

The average millennial has a net worth of $8,000. That’s far less than previous generations.

J.C. Penney and Kohl’s have failed their most loyal customers: Middle-aged moms