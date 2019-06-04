

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks during the National Action Network Convention in New York in April. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Stacey Abrams, the Democrat from Georgia who earned national attention after narrowly losing her bid for governor last year, is urging Hollywood not to abandon the state, after a host of entertainment companies warned they might boycott the state over its new and more restrictive abortion law.

Some of the biggest names in film and television — including Walt Disney and WarnerMedia — have suggested they may cease production in Georgia if the legislation survives court challenges. But Abrams, political allies and business leaders contend an economic boycott would only serve to deprive working-class people of jobs with no guarantee it would reverse a law that’s being teed up to challenge Roe v. Wade. Instead, they’re mobilizing a “#StayAndFight” coalition intent on encouraging Hollywood powerbrokers to put their financial heft behind political candidates and groups challenging the law.

Abrams and the head of an abortion rights group will huddle next week with film industry leaders in Los Angeles, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which obtained an invitation to the event. The meeting sets up a conversation about the healthcare consequences and the potential for job losses that would arise should the law take hold, the report said.

Film industry workers are also organizing to oppose a potential boycott, forming a nascent #StayAndFightGeorgia effort, and raising funds to help the American Civil Liberties Union’s legal work to block the abortion restrictions.

Through generous tax incentives, Georgia has become a massive entertainment hub. The flood of film productions has generated billions of dollars for the state and last year created more than 90,000 jobs.

The Georgia law, signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp last month, prohibits abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which typically occurs near the six-week mark and before many women know they are pregnant. More than a dozen states have adopted or are moving toward similar limits in efforts to challenge Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

The Georgia law has sparked a backlash among Hollywood giants that rely on Georgia’s entertainment infrastructure and workforce.

On Monday, AMC Networks, the company behind the hit TV show “The Walking Dead," which is filmed in the Atlanta area said it will "reevaulate our activity in Georgia“ if the law goes into effect. “Similar bills — some even more restrictive — have passed in multiple states and have been challenged. This is likely to be a long and complicated fight and we are watching it all very closely,” the company said in a statement.

AMC’s remarks follow major announcements by Disney, Netflix and CNN parent company WarnerMedia, which have said they may end future productions in the state if the courts don’t strike down the law.

But some industry insiders believe the studios should channel their disapproval in other ways. Hollywood producer and investor Peter Chernin has launched an initiative to raise $15 million to boost funding for a legal challenge to the abortion laws, according to the New York Times. “Firing workers, most of whom oppose this legislation, does not seem like a just response,” Chernin wrote in an email last week to entertainment industry power players, the report said. “Taking action against only Georgia felt like a highly narrow and targeted response to a national battle. Abandoning and isolating parts of the country that we don’t agree with strikes me as a dangerous response."

As Hollywood celebrities have called on the major studios to leave the state, Abrams and her political allies have advocated for a more long-term response — to use the industry’s resources to support grassroots political and legal efforts. J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele, following her lead, recently said they would continue plans to shoot their upcoming series “Lovecraft Country” in Georgia, but will donate their respective fees to the local ACLU chapter and to a voting rights group she founded.

The controversy over Georgia’s new restrictions on abortion is playing out over a broader battle for political control of the state legislature. Provoked by the successful passage of the “heartbeat law,” Democrats in the state launched a new group Tuesday to target vulnerable Republican incumbents and flip the Georgia House in the 2020 election.