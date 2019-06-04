

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all up at least 1.5 percent Tuesday in midday trading. (Richard Drew/AP)

Stocks rose Tuesday on optimism that the Federal Reserve will ride to the rescue if global uncertainty over trade threatens to drive economies into recession.

The Dow Jones industrial average bounced 420 points, or 1.72 percent, after Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell hinted that the central bank would act if President Trump’s multi-front trade war mushrooms.

“We are closely monitoring the implications of these developments for the U.S. economic outlook and, as always, we will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, ” Powell said Tuesday during a speech in Chicago.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 rebounded 1.56 percent Tuesday on Powell’s comments and on reports that China and Mexico had expressed desires to settle trade issues.

Chris Rupkey of MUFG said investors overreacted.

“We just discounted the end of the world and now we are coming back,” Rupkey said Tuesday. “It looks like the news isn’t quite as bad. And Powell said the Fed stands ready to support the expansion. Everything looks much better today.”

The technology heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.8 percent Tuesday morning after falling into correction territory Monday as Washington politicians on both sides of the aisle began calling for the investigation and regulation of the FAANG companies: Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet.

All five companies went positive Tuesday morning as investors took a breath and recognized that technology, with a 10 percent decline in a month, was on sale. The FAANGS have made outsized contributions to the current bull market. Apple shares, which were hit among the hardest Monday, had advanced nearly 3 percent Tuesday. All 30 Dow blue chips were up Tuesday, with Coca Cola the only negative drag.

“The sell-off yesterday was overdone, especially in tech companies,” said Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research. “Investors are recognizing these stocks just got a lot cheaper, so they jumped in.It looks like Washington is going on a fishing expedition with the FAANGS, even though there’s no obviously screaming problem for an antitrust case.”

Nine of 11 market sectors were positive, with technology stocks leading the way. Safe havens real estate and utilities were in the red as investors reacquired their appetite for riskier investments following Monday’s retreat.

The markets had been signaling a rebound overnight after the German Dax led European shares upward. Asian markets were down a bit. The London FTSE 100, French CAC 40 and the Pan-European Stoxx 600 all closed upward.

“It’s not only the Fed stuff,” said Jeffrey Saut of Capital Wealth Planning. “You had the markets down for six straight weeks. There’s only been seven straight seven-week declines since 1900 and one, eight-week downslide. Technicals showed extreme fear. Then overnight was the news that China and Mexico look like they are amenable to certain concessions. Then the Fed today.”

U.S. stocks had been slumping for a month after Trump said he would place a 25 percent tariffs on Chinese goods entering the U.S., starting in June. Then last Thursday the president surprised the world when he tweeted that Mexican goods entering the U.S., which includes everything from raspberries to crucial automotive parts, would be subject to a 5 percent tariff. The tax, which is aimed at forcing Mexico to take action to stem the tide of Central American immigrants and asylum seekers to the United States. would rise monthly in 5 percent increments, topping out at 25 percent in October.

By Monday’s market close, all three U.S. indexes were well off their all-time highs and Wall Street was shaking with worry over a possible recession or worse. The stock market declines occurred despite a strong U.S. economy, bolstered by record low unemployment, robust corporate earnings, low interest rates, low inflation and increasing wage gains.

Market analysts on Monday were expecting the Fed to cut interest rates at least twice through the end of this year and possibly a third time by early 2020.

Powell wasn’t the only Fed voice calming markets. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, speaking in Singapore Monday, said the bank had reason to be “patient” on interest rates because of Trump’s recent threat to raise tariffs on Mexican goods entering the U.S.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Monday that a rate cut may be “warranted soon.”

Stocks are still way up for the year, despite taking a beating during May. The Dow has advanced more than 8 percent so far in 2019. The S&P has gained 11 percent and the Nasdaq is up nearly 13 percent on the year as of midday Tuesday.

Rupkey said there is no need for rate cut, given the strong economy.

“We view rate cuts now as one of the biggest mistakes that will ever made by a Fed chairman,” Rupkey said in a note Tuesday. “It could usher in another lost decade of zero interest rates with severe repercussions for safe long-term market returns right at the time when a wave of 10,000 baby boomers a day are retiring.”