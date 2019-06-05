

SEC Chair Jay Clayton (Yuri Gripas/Bloomberg)

Wall Street scored another major victory on Wednesday over Obama-era regulations.

The Securities and Exchange Commission approved a rule requiring brokers to put their customers’ financial interest ahead of their own. But the rule falls short of what many consumer advocates say is necessary to address conflicts of interest that permeate Wall Street and is far weaker than a rule adopted during the Obama administration.

The SEC approved the rule by a 3 to 1 vote with the commission’s sole Democrat, Robert Jackson, a law school professor who has been on the panel since January 2018, voting against it.

“This action is long overdue,” said SEC Chair Jay Clayton, noting that 43 million Americans have a retirement or brokerage account.

The rules are the culmination of a nearly 10-year-old battle between the financial community and consumer advocates and could affect the millions of people every year who seek out financial advice when purchasing stocks or mutual funds or saving for retirement or college.

Currently, brokers are required to recommend investments that are “suitable” for their clients and appropriate with their financial goals and risk tolerance. The SEC rule would raise that standard by requiring brokers to not just offer their clients “suitable” investments but those that are in their best interest. Brokerage firms would also be required to disclose potential conflicts of interest and how much they could earn from specific recommendations.

Consumer advocates called the SEC’s approach weak and said it leaves consumers vulnerable. The rule, for example, does not define what would be considered in a client’s best interest, allowing brokers and other investment advisers significant leeway to define it themselves, they say.

It also falls short of similar regulations adopted by the Department of Labor, which oversees retirement accounts, during the Obama administration and that the financial industry successfully challenged in court. The Obama administration estimated that broker conflicts of interest and weak consumer protections cost IRA investors up to $17 billion a year in excessive fees.

“Rather than requiring Wall Street to put investors first, today’s rules retain a muddled standard that exposes millions of Americans to the costs of conflicted advice,” said Jackson, the SEC commissioner. The SEC failed “to arm Americans with the tools they need to survive the nation’s retirement crisis.”

The financial industry has said that it agreed that broker rules needed to be modernized but objected to the Obama administration’s approach, which they said left them vulnerable to being sued and limited the choices of investments offered to consumers.

The SEC proposal “goes above and beyond” to eliminate potential conflicts of interest, including banning sales contests that encourage brokers to sell a certain financial product, said Samantha DeZur, executive director for capital markets competitiveness for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “These rules will protect investors while also preserving their choices to different types of advice.”