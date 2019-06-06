

In this Oct. 31, 2017 photo, former president Barack Obama, right, and Michelle Obama appear at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Add podcasting to the Obamas’ post-White House résumés.

Spotify announced Thursday that it has struck a multiyear deal with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production company to produce a new line of podcasts. The podcasts will be produced, guided and sometimes voiced by the former first couple, the streaming company said.

Under the Higher Ground partnership, the Obamas will “develop, produce, and lend their voices to select podcasts,” Spotify said in the announcement, noting that “wide-ranging topics” will be covered. The company did not yet specify which those might be.

"We’ve always believed in the value of entertaining, thought-provoking conversation,” Barack Obama noted in a statement. “It helps us build connections with each other and open ourselves up to new ideas. We’re excited about Higher Ground Audio because podcasts offer an extraordinary opportunity to foster productive dialogue, make people smile and make people think, and, hopefully, bring us all a little closer together.”

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to amplify voices that are too often ignored or silenced altogether, and through Spotify, we can share those stories with the world,” Michelle Obama said. “Our hope is that through compelling, inspirational storytelling, Higher Ground Audio will not only produce engaging podcasts, but help people connect emotionally and open up their minds — and their hearts.”

The announcement noted the formation of Higher Ground Audio, a division that will fall under the Obama’s larger Higher Ground production company.

Spotify chief content officer Dawn Ostroff called the Obamas “two of the world’s most important voices,” saying “it is a privilege to be working with them to identify and share stories that will inspire our global audience.”

Spotify hired Ostroff, a former executive at the CW, to beef up its original content offerings.

Higher Ground already has an overall production deal with Netflix. At the end of April, it announced an agreement to produce a variety of movies and shows, including a feature adaptation of Pulitzer Prize winner David Blight’s Frederick Douglass biography; a fashion-world show from Callie Khouri depicting hurdles for women and people of color in post-Wold War II New York City; and an anthology series based on the New York Times’ “Overlooked” obituary series.