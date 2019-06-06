

Readers differ on how to stretch retirement dollars, including on whether it's best to pay off a mortgage beforehand. (iStock)

Columnist

There certainly is no shortage of opinions on how to manage your money.

I certainly offer my share of suggestions based on my experience with helping people with their finances. But ultimately, it’s your retirement and you have a right to live it the way you want.

Following a recent newsletter addressing one reader’s decision to retire at 55, a lot of people had something to say about that choice and other retirement issues. Here’s what some folks thought about retiring early, long-term care insurance and how President Trump’s trade wars impact retirement plans:

Maybe, we should retire the concept of retiring: “We really need to find a way to employ people part-time after retirement. There is a lot of talent going to waste because folks just may not care to pull a 40-hour week, but 20 would be a blessing.”

On long-term care insurance and taking Social Security as soon as you’re eligible: “Too many assumptions that turn out to be untrue. We had long-term care [insurance] and then the company raised the premium a lot for our age class because the original premium that attracted us in the first place was apparently too low. We then began to wonder if the company (a big one with a big reputation) would even be around when we needed them. Or what if they merged or were bought out? What then? Who knows? We decided to self-insure. As for waiting to take social security: Good idea if you don’t die before having had a chance to use it for a number of years. We took social security as soon as we could and have been getting checks for 20 years so far. Maybe over the long haul we would have had more money in total if we had postponed taking it, but that’s too problematic. Sickness, accidents, etc. can interfere with future planning. If you wait around until you’re 70 before taking Social Security, you’d better have some kind of guarantee that you’ll be around long enough to have much benefit.”

Adult children can impact your retirement: “My financial adviser says that the biggest threat to one's retirement is your children — or more specifically, handing big chunks of your cash to them (often unnecessarily) and then winding up short yourself.”

Read more:

When to cut off financial help to adult children

Stop sacrificing your retirement to coddle your adult children.

On Trump’s tariffs against China and Mexico: “Trump is the biggest threat to my retirement. He crashes the market with his tantrums. I have plenty saved, but won't retire for three to four more years. Or maybe never if Trump keeps throwing tariffs around like he's whacking golf balls.”

Read: Until Trump’s trade war with China is over, it’s probably best you don’t look at your 401(k)

Should you pay off your home before you retire: “I’m not sure that paying off the house makes sense. I know it is common advice. For example, my mortgage has an interest rate of 3.3 percent. I will likely, with no guarantee, make more than that in my investment account (basic stock/bond index funds). Paying off the mortgage reduces the need for income (good), but also means your money is tied up if you have an emergency you cannot otherwise cover (not good).”

On the same issue, another reader wrote: “I won’t retire until my house is paid off as that one monthly payment dwarfs everything else. Nothing to do with percentage rates, I just want to be free of the large housing expense.”

Another reader wrote: “Wanting to be free of a mortgage regardless of whether it actually makes mathematical sense is common. And, as long as it works for you, that’s fine. [But] for someone with very little savings it might just backfire so they need to think it through carefully.”

Read more:

Yes, you should pay off your mortgage before retiring.

These retirees say: Pay off that mortgage before retiring.

Color of Money Question of the Week

What personal finance issues concern you right now? Send your comments to colorofmoney@washpost.com. Please include your name, city and state. In the subject line put “Money worries.”

Live Chat Canceled

I’m away, so this week’s chat is canceled.

I’ll return to my regularly scheduled discussion on June 13.

Morehouse Class of 2019 gift

During the recent graduation ceremony for Morehouse College in Atlanta, billionaire Robert F. Smith gave the Class of 2019 an amazing gift.

Smith said his family would create a grant to pay off all the student loans for the 2019 graduates of the all-male historically black college.

Although news of Smith’s generosity was greeted with praise, there were some who wondered about the fairness of the gift.

Read: Robert Smith pledged to pay off Morehouse graduates’ student loans. Is this fair to families who saved?

Last week I asked: How do you feel about Smith’s gift and the fact that some students won’t benefit from his generosity?

Estie Dallett of the District wrote, “Smith’s gift is a bestowing of grace. Grace falls unevenly. It can never be anticipated or relied on. When someone else receives it, I have lost nothing. I celebrate for them who have received it regardless of merit. Don’t envy or covet, choose joy in your own circumstances.”

“I have no problem whatsoever with Robert Smith’s great act of charity on behalf of Morehouse’s Class of 2019,” wrote Charles Murphy from New Jersey. “Life isn’t fair. That is not news. But Robert Smith is trying to be. And more power to him. But he did only one thing wrong. Many poor, or working class, and even middle-class kids have to struggle while in college. I washed pots, pumped gas and was president of the student body at my college but it took a toll on my grades. I know others struggled too. One can’t work full time while in college and still study as effectively. If Mr. Smith had been able to tell incoming college freshmen that they didn’t have to work those students might have done better while in college. I’ve second-guessed him, but he is still a hero. Those who don’t need the help have no right to complain. Neither do their parents.”

Roseann Amato of Florida wrote: “I can’t help but think that it would have been much better to pay off federal student loan debt for students who attended community colleges where the tuition costs are already low — and where most students are at the lower end of the economic scale — and who, being more fiscally responsible, understand that they can get just as good an education there as at a higher cost institution like Morehouse. If students attended Morehouse, knowing how much the school was going to cost ($48,000 for tuition, room and board), they made that choice, so they should be responsible to repay their student loans. But if students are attending the more reasonable cost institutions and still need Federal Student Loans to get by, then those are the students who really need the help.”

I heard from Patricia Farrow Newell of Charlotte. She’s a college administrator for a program at Johnson C. Smith University that helps students who aged out of foster care attend college. “I am sickened by the responses of people who are so self-indulged, simple minded, petty and ignorant that they would begrudge these students this amazing gift,” she wrote. “Cheers to you Mr. Robert Smith, you made me proud to be African American and proud to be working at an Historically Black College!”

Read: Robert Smith will pay Morehouse graduates’ student loans. Will there be a tax bill to pay?

Color of Money Columns This Week

Knowledge isn’t power. The right knowledge is power.

Stay informed about your money.

In addition to this newsletter, please read and share my weekly personal finance columns.

— How playing blackjack proved I was a natural-born saver

— How quickly should new graduates start saving for retirement?

Newsletter Comments Policy

Please note it is my personal policy to identify readers who respond to questions I ask in my newsletters. I find it encourages thoughtful and civil conversation. I want my newsletters to be a safe place to express your opinion. On sensitive matters or upon request, I’m happy to include just your first name and/or last initial. But I prefer not to post anonymous comments (I do make exceptions when I’m asking questions that might reveal sensitive information or cause conflict.)

Have a question about your finances? Michelle Singletary has a weekly live chat every Thursday at noon where she discusses financial dilemmas with readers. You can also write to Michelle directly by sending an email to michelle.singletary@washpost.com. Personal responses may not be possible, and comments or questions may be used in a future column, with the writer’s name, unless otherwise requested.

To read more Color of Money columns, go here.

If you’re viewing this post online sign up to automatically receive Michelle Singletary’s newsletters right into your email box: “Your Retirement” on Mondays and “Personal Finance” on Thursdays.

Follow Michelle Singletary on Twitter @SingletaryM and Facebook.