U.S. stocks capped their best week of the year as a string of reports indicating that economic growth is slowing fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates, helping boost corporate profits.

The S&P 500 gained 4.4 percent in the five days, the most since November. The Dow Jones ended a six-week losing streak, rallying 4.7 percent to 25,984. The Nasdaq composite index jumped 3.9 percent.

Equity bulls were emboldened as economic data indicated the world’s largest economy is slowing and Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell signaled that he’s open to possible monetary policy easing amid trade tension. Markets were also lifted by the Trump administration’s decision to delay planned tariffs on some Chinese goods and signs of progress in talks with Mexico, which the president has threatened with levies unless it does more to discourage illegal immigration.

All 11 S&P 500 industry groups advanced. Technology stocks, which were among the hardest hit during May’s equity sell-off, were among the best performers.

Labor Department data released Friday showed U.S. employers added the fewest workers in three months and wage gains cooled, suggesting broader weakness.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $36 billion three-month bills and $36 billion of six-month bills on Monday. They yielded 2.27 percent and 2.15 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading.