Raytheon Corp., the massive U.S. defense contractor best known as the manufacturer of the Patriot missile defense system, has agreed to merge with industrial technology giant United Technologies in an all-stock deal, the two companies announced Sunday.

The newly formed Raytheon Technologies Corporation will be combined with United’s Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney, both leading producers of military jet engines and engine parts. The combined company will have annual sales of approximately $74 billion, making it the second-largest U.S. aerospace company behind Boeing.

This story will be updated.