

The site of the new development is located one block east of the NoMA-Gallaudet Metro station.

While the neighborhood surrounding Union Market in Northeast Washington has undergone considerable redevelopment in recent years, the 1½-acre site at 301/303 N St. NE is set for another transformation. Press House at Union District will include two buildings with 356 apartments, as well as 27,000 square feet of retail space, 25,000 square feet of office space, and a future 85,000 square feet for either more residential use or a hotel.

The site, located one block east of the NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station, includes the former National Capital Press Building, which served as the printing site for the Congressional Record, training manuals for the War Department and other government publications. That building will be renovated with ground-floor retail space and two levels of offices.

The apartment buildings will share a lobby and a rooftop with green space, a swimming pool and grill areas. Other planned amenities include a club room, fitness center, shared workspace, a dog-washing station, bike storage and parking for 250 cars.

Thirty-five percent of the apartments will be two-bedroom units, with the rest studios and one-bedroom units. Press House also will include 31 affordable units, 11 of which will be two-bedroom, two-bathroom units with 915 square feet, offered to households with 50 percent of area median income. Area median income is $121,300, but income limits also vary by household size. Leasing is anticipated to begin during the second quarter of 2021.

Foulger-Pratt will develop the project in a joint venture with Juster Properties and ClearRock Properties. Torti Gallas and Partners is the architect, and the Rockwell Group is the interior designer. For more information and updates, visit Foulger-Pratt.com.