

The Bayer AG corporate logo is displayed on a building of the German drug and chemicals company in Berlin. (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Bayer, the crop science and chemicals giant, said it would invest more than $5.6 billion in weedkiller research and trim its environmental impact — a move that follows three consecutive jury verdicts involving one of its top-selling herbicides.

Bayer acquired Monsanto in a $63 billion acquisition last year, creating the world’s largest seed and agrochemical company. But the merger has left Bayer with a market valuation of $56 billion and a sustained public relations crisis. Bayer has been entangled in litigation over claims that Roundup causes cancer, even while the company has consistently defended the safety of glyphosate and Roundup. Just last month, Bayer said that “glyphosate-based products can be used safely and that glyphosate is not carcinogenic.”

Billions of dollars for weedkiller research, plus a pledge to reduce the company’s environmental footprint by 30 percent through 2030, signaled more than a research and policy change. It also signaled a shift in tone for Bayer. On its website, along with a full-page ad in Friday’s Washington Post, Bayer said, “We listened. We learned.”

“As a new leader in agriculture, Bayer has a heightened responsibility and the unique potential to advance farming for the benefit of society and the planet,” the company said. “We are committed to living up to this responsibility.”

The company said “glyphosate will continue to play an important role in agriculture and in Bayer’s portfolio.” But the chemical has been a complicating factor since Monsanto came under the Bayer empire.

One month ago, jurors awarded $2 billion to a California couple who blamed their cancer diagnoses on Roundup. Bayer shares plummeted, as they did following two other verdicts involving Roundup. In March, a jury awarded $80 million to a California man who said Roundup gave him non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. And in August, a jury in California awarded $289 million to a former groundskeeper who blamed Roundup for his terminal cancer. (A judge later reduced that amount to $78 million.)

Beyond those verdicts, Bayer potentially faces thousands of other lawsuits from people who say their farming and landscaping work led to direct and sustained contact with Monsanto’s herbicides.

Still, the Environmental Protection Agency handed a regulatory victory earlier this year to Monsanto, saying that it continues to find “no risks to public health when glyphosate is used in accordance with its current label” and that “glyphosate is not a carcinogen.”