

Hundreds of books by New York writers or about the city are shelved on the main floor of The Strand bookstore. (Jennifer LaRue/For The Washington Post)

For more than 90 years, the Strand bookstore and its “18 miles of books” has been one of New York’s most beloved destinations. But the decision this week to make its building a city landmark isn’t an honor, the store’s owner says. It’s a burden.

In an op-ed published Friday in the New York Daily News, Nancy Bass Wyden, whose grandfather opened the now-famed Greenwich Village bookstore in 1927, decried the “bureaucratic straitjacket” the landmark designation would put on her family’s business, by putting control of the building’s exterior in the hands of the city landmark commission.

“The only reason our building is historically noteworthy is because it is home to the Strand,” Bass Wyden wrote in the op-ed. “But the Strand might not survive the burden that comes with landmark designation.”

Since last summer, Bass Wyden has waged a public campaign against the landmark status, one that’s highlighted the complexities in the ongoing tug-of-war for the city’s heritage. City officials say the landmark designation is a way to preserve gems like the Strand, while more and more old buildings give way to shiny new developments, like the $250 million tech training center that’s being constructed in nearby Union Square. But some, like Bass Wyden, say the from the landmark commission recognition attacks what it claims to protect.

To fight back, Bass Wyden circulated a petition to protest the designation that got 11,000 signatures, made a website and T-shirts bearing the slogan “Protect the Strand” and rallied some of the shop’s most famous customers like Fran Lebowitz and Gary Shteyngart to speak on its behalf at the public hearings over the landmark decision.

Despite Bass Wyden’s widely publicized resistance, the Strand’s building — which has sat at the corner of Broadway and 12th Street since 1902 — was designated a landmark earlier this week, along with six other Greenwich Village buildings.

“It’s a historic institution that reflects the era of book row, the center of book-selling — I’m confident that the commission’s review of the master plan and any future applications will provide [the] flexibility the Strand needs to remain nimble and innovative and to continue its important place in New York City, and adapt to a changing retail climate,” Sarah Carroll, chairwoman of the Landmarks Preservation Commission, said Tuesday at the meeting when the designation was approved, according to reporting from Curbed.

Now, the commission must sign off on any alterations to the historic building’s exterior, and it has control over all the fixtures, from the glass in the windows to the color of the awning. The Strand will have to pay “tens of thousands of dollars” for three-dimensional renderings of future renovations, like its planned coffee shop, Bass Wyden wrote.

“What this amounts to is eminent domain: a seizure of control over our building and any future plans for our business, as long as it resides here,” Bass Wyden wrote.”

These added regulatory and financial burdens will strain the store’s thin margins, Bass Wyden said, at a time when independent bookstores are under siege from soaring rents and fierce competition from superstores and online retailers like Amazon — which New York offered more than $2 billion in incentives to land a headquarters in Queens, only for the company to back out at the last minute, after facing community opposition.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio — whose plans for the 21-story Union Square tech training center have ignited calls from preservationists to protect the area — argued Bass Wyden was mischaracterizing the impact of the landmark designation at a news conference this week, the New York Post reported.

"Everyone respects the Strand quite a bit, and I believe that we can prove that this is not going to be the problem that she projects it to be,” de Blasio said. “We think she’s interpreting [regulations for city landmarks] wrongly and that we can show her where this is not going to add cost to her operation.”

But Bass Wyden, whose husband is Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), isn’t ready to give up the fight just yet. She’s still calling on New Yorkers to protest the “enormous, unnecessary threat” of the landmark status.

“I owe it to my father and grandfather to keep up this fight,” Bass Wyden wrote in the op-ed. “Only if the community bands together can we ensure the Strand continues to be a place where book-lovers can get lost in the stacks.”