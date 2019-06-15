

In this file photo, a shopper uses a self-checkout station at a Target. On Saturday, the retailer reported its sales registers were out nationwide. (Kile Brewer for The Washington Post)

Registers at Target stores across the country were down Saturday afternoon, bringing checkout lines to a standstill and sending shoppers to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

The company said on Twitter that it was “aware of a systems issue” in its stores and was working to resolve it. It was not immediately clear how many stores were affected, though shoppers on social media reported outages in several states, including Iowa, California, Minnesota and New York.

We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed. Thank you for your patience! — AskTarget (@AskTarget) June 15, 2019

Shoppers posted photos of long lines snacking through stores, and said employees were handing out chips, drinks and popcorn. Some cashiers were using handheld devices to enter in bar codes by hand so customers could check out.

The company experienced a similar systems glitch exactly five years ago, when its registers went down for several hours on June 15, 2014.

"Target has identified an issue impacting checkout at some of our U.S. stores,'' spokeswoman Molly Snider said at the time. "The glitch is causing delays at some checkouts, but is not in any way related to a security issue.''

This story is developing and will be updated.