U.S. markets surged in morning trading Tuesday after President Trump said he would have an “extended meeting” with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at next week’s G-20 summit in Osaka.

“Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning, hours ahead of his reelection campaign kickoff in Orlando. “We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting.”

The Dow Jones industrial average gained more than 300 points as investors reacted to the opportunity for de-escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China, which economists and business experts have deemed a serious threat to both the U.S. economy and global growth.

Tuesday’s gains follow recent weeks of growth that have brought the Dow and the Standard & Poor’s 500 index closer to breaking the record highs from last fall, as investors anticipate a possible rate cut from the Federal Reserve for the first time since the financial crisis. The central bank is meeting Tuesday and Wednesday, as Fed officials weigh the significant head winds from Trump’s multi-front trade conflict against other areas of relative economic strength, like low unemployment rates and high levels of consumer spending.

Investors will be watching closely as Robert E. Lighthizer, the chief U.S. trade negotiator, testifies about Trump’s trade policies in a Senate Finance Committee hearing later today.

While Trump has repeatedly voiced his intent to meet with Xi at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Chinese officials hadn’t moved to confirm a meeting. The two leaders last met in late 2018, at a G-20 summit in Argentina where they agreed to work toward a trade agreement. But trade talks that were at one point “95 percent” complete by Trump’s estimation frayed and stalled after U.S. officials accused China of going back on prior details of the deal at the last minute.

The potential fallout from the U.S.-China conflict extends well beyond their respective borders, political leaders and economists say. In a G-20 briefing note, Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, warned that the last round of proposed tariffs against China could erase $455 billion in global gross domestic product in 2020.

“There is strong evidence that the United States, China and the world economy are the losers from the current trade tensions,” Lagarde wrote.

The prevailing uncertainty around the trade war, as well as signs of a global slowdown, prompted JPMorgan Chase Monday to predict a 45 percent chance of U.S. recession in 2020, up from 20 percent at the beginning of 2018. Outlooks dampened further after a key gauge of New York’s manufacturing industry recorded its biggest ever one-month drop.

European markets climbed Tuesday after Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank, outlined plans for stimulus to boost the euro zone economy and combat inflation. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were both up more than 2 percent in afternoon trading, and the Pan-European Stoxx 600 was up more than 1.6 percent.

After Dhargi’s announcement, the euro dropped .2 percent against the dollar, prompting Trump to attack Dhargi in tweets for making it “unfairly easier” for Europe to compete with the U.S.

Throughout the morning, Trump continued to tweet about the gains in European markets in response to Dhargi’s comments.

While Trump seeks to rally his base ahead of his reelection campaign, he’s repeatedly taken credit for the U.S.' economic performance, as the U.S. sits on the brink of recording its longest-ever economic expansion — nearly a decade of growth since the end of the Great Recession in 2009. He touts the “historic” performance of the “Trump economy,” while warning that a loss for him in 2020 could lead to a disastrous downturn.

