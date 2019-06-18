

Xi Jinping, China's president, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump look on during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. (Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)

President Trump said Tuesday morning that Chinese leader Xi Jinping had agreed to meet with him at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan next week, a major development amid the ongoing trade war between two of the world’s largest economies.

Trump, in a Twitter post, wrote that he had spoken with Xi on the telephone to confirm the meeting would take place. Trump has said for days that he hoped to meet with Xi in Japan at the summit, but Chinese officials had not yet confirmed the meeting would occur.

“Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting.”

The Twitter post sent the U.S. stock market sharply higher, as investors had long worried that a protracted trade battle between Trump and China could damage the U.S. economy and hurt numerous companies.

Trump has long alleged that that Chinese government rips off U.S. consumers and businesses through unfair trade practices, such as stealing intellectual property, luring U.S. manufacturers, manipulating currency, and subsidizing domestic companies in a way that makes it hard for U.S. firms to compete.

Trump has imposed tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports to the the U.S. and threatened to impose tariffs on another $300 billion in goods if Xi refused to meet with him at the Japan summit.

The two leaders last meet in late 2018, at a G-20 summit in Argentina. At a dinner with top advisers, Trump and Xi agreed to negotiate a trade deal to resolve the trade battle. But those talks broke down several weeks ago when U.S. officials accused their Chinese counterparts of backtracking on several commitments.

Among other things, Trump has demanded that China purchase more U.S. goods and create restrictions on the theft of intellectual property. A number of Democrats have supported Trump’s tough tactics, but U.S. businesses have been alarmed that Trump has so far refused to cut a deal with Xi. This uncertainty has led a number of businesses to freeze investment as they wait to see whether the trade war will be resolved soon.

Trump made standing up to China a centerpiece of his 2016 presidential campaign, and he is set to announce his reelection campaign Tuesday night in Orlando.