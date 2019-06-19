

Judy Shelton, U.S. executive director for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, stands for a photograph after a Bloomberg Television interview in Washington, D.C.,on May 29, 2019. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg).

The Federal Reserve will decide Wednesday whether it will heed Wall Street’s warnings that the economy is slowing and President Trump’s demands for a swift interest rate cut — or set out on a more defiant path out of the belief that the economy is solid enough that it doesn’t need extra help.

Regardless of what the Fed does, Trump is already mapping out future moves to get interest rates down. On Tuesday, he held out the possibility of attempting to remove the central bank chair if the Fed doesn’t cut rates, a legally questionable step that has never been done before in the United States.

He’s also looking to fill the two remaining spots on the Fed’s governing board with people who agree with his views.

Conservative scholar Judy Shelton is the latest potential Fed candidate to catch the Trump team’s eye. Shelton has discussed a potential role on the Fed board with the White House and has begun the paperwork, she said, but she has not been formally nominated or mentioned by Trump. The president’s preferred picks, businessman Herman Cain and ally Stephen Moore, had so little support among Senate Republicans that they had to withdrawal from consideration.

Shelton was an economic adviser to Trump’s 2016 campaign, holds a PhD in business administration from the University of Utah and says she would like to see the Fed cut rates steeply — possibly back to zero.

“I would lower rates as fast, as efficiently, as expeditiously as possible,” said Shelton in an interview this week in the lobby of the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. She suggested a “glide path” of “maybe one to two years” to take interest rates from their current level of 2.35 percent back down to zero.

[On eve of critical Fed meeting, Trump suggests he might remove Chair Jerome H. Powell]

Trump argues low interest rates would trigger faster growth and says he doesn’t understand why the Fed is worried about inflation when it has been modest for years and shows no sign of spiking. Shelton agrees with Trump that it’s a mistake for the Fed to tap the brakes on the economy right now.

“The goal is still job creation even though it’s low employment,” she said, adding that she supports Trump’s economic agenda of lower taxes, less regulation and battling with China over trade.

Shelton’s main reason for wanting to reduce interest rates is more technical than Trump’s. She believes the Fed should stop paying interest on the “excess reserves” that banks like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America hold at the Fed. This practice started during the financial crisis and has become the main way the Fed now affects the economy, but Shelton thinks it’s time to end it.

“Because I’m so against paying interest on excess reserves, in a way, I’m radically in favor of eliminating 235 basis points [on interest rates],” said Shelton.

[Companies in furious bid to prevent new China tariffs as summit looms]

Shelton is soft-spoken and perceived by many in Washington as less combative than Trump’s last two Fed nominees, Moore and Cain. She has already been confirmed by the Senate to be the U.S. executive director for European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which might make it easier for her to win Senate approval to be a Fed governor.

But her beliefs about the Fed are outside the mainstream. She has long preached that the United States needs “sound money” and should consider returning to the gold standard. She’s gone as far as to call for global leaders to meet at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort to hammer out a new monetary system so countries like China can’t manipulate their currencies.

Trump’s “a disrupter and we need a disruptive voice on the Fed as well,” Shelton said in a November 2017 interview.

Her critics claim she wants to blow up the Fed and would be Trump’s lackey, but she says she hasn’t spoken with the president and that her views on central banking have been public for years and haven’t changed. She says she communicates with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow, who has been a longtime friend and is currently leading the search for Fed nominees.

“I believe in transparency at the Fed. So I believe you might as well know what I think because I wouldn’t change,” she said. “I don’t talk to the president.”

In the interview with The Post, she called herself a “populist” and a “nationalist” and questioned whether the nation even needs the Fed, although she clarified that her main goal is to get the Fed to change its ways not to abolish it.

Shelton said it would be too disruptive for the Fed to cut rates to zero overnight, but she suggested the central bank could reduce interest rates a full percentage point by the end of the year without doing any harm to the economy.

“Let’s say they do bring it down 100 basis points in the next six months. Do you think that will cause inflation to go up?” Shelton said. “I don’t know the answer to that anymore.”

She acknowledged that if she’s nominated and confirmed for a Fed role, she would be one of 12 members on the central bank’s policy setting committee and there’s only so much she could impact on her own.

“What could one person do? I don’t know,” she said. “I would just say my first battle I would pick would be paying interest on excess reserves.”

For years banks operating in the United States have been required to keep some money — known as required reserves — deposited at the Fed to ensure they have enough cash on hand to pay customers. But during the financial crisis, the Fed began incentivizing banks to keep extra money — known as excess reserves — at the Fed by paying banks interest on those extra reserves above the mandated limit.

The excess reserves held at the Fed provided an additional cushion, similar to a rainy-day fund, to ensure the U.S. banking system had enough money to function. But it also had the side effect of becoming the main tool the Fed now has to impact the economy. When the Fed raises interest rates, banks typically want to keep more excess reserves parked at the central bank. And when the Fed lowers rates, banks typically want to take some of the excess reserves they were holding at the Fed and lend them out to homeowners and small businesses.

Current Fed leaders believe this excess reserve system works well and gives them even more ability to fine tune the economy, but Shelton, who rose to prominence in the 1980s for her prediction that the Soviet Union would collapse, views what the Fed is doing as too much government meddling in the banking system.

“This is like universal income for banks. They get paid to do nothing,” said Shelton, who pointed out that banks earn 2.35 percent interest from the Fed on their reserves while most American savers are getting 0.1 percent. “I think that’s just so demoralizing to the whole idea of capitalism.”

