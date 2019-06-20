

Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield speaks at a company conference in San Francisco last April. The maker of workplace collaboration software is going public through a direct offering, which is a somewhat obscure alternative to an initial public offering that few large companies considered before Spotify pulled one off last year. (Noah Berger/AFP/Getty Images)

Slack, a workplace messaging platform, is the latest tech unicorn embarking on public life. But it’s making its trading debut Thursday without the trappings or fanfare of a traditional IPO.

The San Francisco-based company is eschewing the Wall Street roadshow in favor of a direct offering, which allows company investors and other stakeholders to sell directly to the market without issuing new shares. Slack, which will trade as WORK on the New York Stock Exchange, has a reference price of $26, giving it a $15.7 billion valuation.

Spotify is the only other major company to go the direct listing route; it debuted in April 2018 with a reference price of $132 and its stock has climbed about 15 percent since.

It’s a somewhat risky move, as a direct offering means there are no underwriters helping to drum up interest and capital, or to hold shares that aren’t sold through the offering to ensure a strong debut. But it also streamlines what is generally a time-consuming and costly process, and analysts have said that Slack’s popularity could allow it to generate plenty of interest on the strength of its brand alone. Experts think other big names like Airbnb could follow suit — as long as Slack doesn’t crash and burn.

“While Spotify proved that a direct listing is a viable alternative to an underwritten IPO, the process is certainly not right for every issuer,” Latham & Watkins, the law firm that guided Spotify through its direct offering, wrote in a case study. “The success of Spotify’s direct listing was due, in part, to Spotify being a well-capitalized company with no immediate need to raise additional capital, while also having a large and diverse shareholder base that could provide sufficient supply-side liquidity on the first day of trading, as well as a well-recognized brand name and an easily understood business model.”

Goldman Sachs, Allen & Co. and Morgan Stanley, which worked with Spotify on its direct listing last year, are also assisting Slack.

Analysts expect Slack to trade well above its reference price, an estimate made by the NYSE based on the company’s recent private market trading and consultations with Slack’s financial advisers. Slack has raised more than $1.3 billion in funding from investors, and regulatory filings show a 70 percent increase from the company’s last primary funding round in August 2018. The filing pegged its value near $12 billion.

As a darling of Silicon Valley, Slack enjoys rare name recognition for a relatively young company. But that also places the company in a highly competitive environment, along with juggernauts like Google, Facebook and Microsoft, which tried to buy Slack outright for $8 billion in 2016.

"Growing competition from big tech is a direct headline negative for Slack,” Rohit Kulkarni, an analyst with MKM Partners, wrote in a note to investors this week. “However we believe the market opportunity for Slack’s products is quite large and growing quickly. Put another way, we believe competitive intensity may not manifest in Slack’s top-line growth rate. However, it might show up in pushing the profitability can further down the road.”

Slack has also reported “significant net losses” each year since it was founded in 2009 and warned it “may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future,” regulatory filings show. Its explosive growth is also starting to cool, with the company projecting a 49 percent increase in revenue this fiscal year, versus the 82 percent surge reported last year.

Slack’s offering follows a slew of unicorn IPOs, some of which ended with more whimper than bang. On its first day of trading, ride-share giant Lyft saw its shares surge, then sink. It now trades well below its IPO price. Uber closed its debut trading well below its IPO price, and has only recently clawed its way back. But fellow software companies have fared better: cybersecurity company Crowdstrike and cloud conferencing company Zoom Video Communications have more than doubled from their IPO prices.

“The absence of a potentially notable pop, as seen with traditional IPOs, may also hamper Slack’s retail demand,” Alejandro Ortiz, a Sharespost analyst, wrote in a recent note.

Because of the atypical debut, Slack will likely start trading a few hours after markets open, between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., the Wall Street Journal reported.

More than 600,000 organizations around the world use Slack, which was founded by the creators of Flickr. Its 10 million users collectively spend 50 million hours on it in a typical week.