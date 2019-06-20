

Traders work in advance of Slack's debut Thursday on New York Stock Exchange. Following in the footsteps of music-streaming service Spotify, the workplace messaging application is set to start trading with a direct offering instead of an IPO. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)

Signs of impending rate cuts from the Federal Reserve boosted U.S. markets Thursday, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 notching an all-time high in intraday trading.

The S&P 500 set the new mark, 2,956.33, shortly after markets opened. The Dow Jones industrial average also surged, climbing more than 250 points and coming within 1 percent of its own record, in morning trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also shot up 1.1 percent.

Though the Fed board wrapped up its meetings this week without announcing a rate cut, officials warned of a looming slowdown in the U.S. economy due to head winds from President Trump’s multi-front trade conflicts. Nearly half of the Fed leaders are calling for cuts before the end of the year — a dramatic shift from March, when no one was thinking of rate cuts this year.

“The case for somewhat more accommodative policy has strengthened,” Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said Wednesday. “It’s really trade developments and concerns about global growth that are on our minds . . . Risks seem to have grown."

U.S. markets have been steady and in positive territory this week after Trump announced he would be meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the upcoming G-20 summit in Japan, giving investors hope for a trade war truce. Economists and business leaders have been pressing for de-escalation over worries that a protracted U.S.-China trade war might weaken the economy, both domestically and globally.

“Even as there is skepticism about any likelihood of meaningful breakthroughs on trade negotiations, the fact that Pres. Trump has confirmed that he will meet with Chinese Pres. Xi next week is giving some optimism that a potential trade deal with China is to be reached in the near future,” Ivan Feinseth, chief investment officer at Tigress Financial Partners, wrote in a note to investors Thursday.

Investors awaited the debut of popular workplace messaging company Slack, which eschewed the typical IPO process in favor of a direct listing. The company, which will trade as WORK on the New York Stock Exchange, has a reference price of $26, giving it a $15.7 billion valuation.