

The Dow and S&P 500's winning streak is propelling the indexes toward their best June in at least six decades. (Richard Drew/AP)

U.S. markets extended their gains Friday, even as the nation stood on the brink of military conflict with Iraq, with the Dow Jones industrial average flirting with an all-time high in intraday trading.

The Dow surged as much as 150 points, surpassing its record close, before retreating. By midday, it was up about 35 points, or 0.1 percent, but still within reach of overtaking the 26,828.39 high set last October and on track for its best June since 1938.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 was up 0.3 percent, surpassing the record best set the day before. The broad index is on pace for its best June since 1955. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also was up 0.3 percent at midday.

June’s record-breaking runs stand in sharp contrast to last month, when uncertainty stemming from President Trump’s trade policies riled markets, yielding the worst May for U.S. stocks since 2010.

The markets’ current optimism is fueled by signals of impending rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Though the central bank wrapped up meetings this week without announcing a rate cut, officials indicated the Fed would step in to safeguard the economy from slowdowns tied to the U.S.-China trade war. Nearly half of the Fed leaders are calling for rate cuts before year’s end — a dramatic shift from March, when no one was talking about the possibility.

“The case for somewhat more accommodative policy has strengthened,” Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said Wednesday. “It’s really trade developments and concerns about global growth that are on our minds . . . Risks seem to have grown."

Crude oil prices climbed as escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran sparked fears of military conflict between the two nations and threatened global oil supplies. Concerns have swirled since last week, when U.S. authorities blamed Iran for an attack on two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, a channel through which 21 million barrels of oil are transported daily. On Friday, a day after Iran announced it had shot down a U.S. military drone, Trump confirmed by tweet that he’d authorized retaliatory strikes against Iran, then called them off at the last minute.

“We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die,” Trump tweeted. “150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it.”

The loss of 150 lives was “not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone,” Trump tweeted, adding he was in “no hurry” to enter further conflict with Iran. But experts aren’t convinced.

“The President will likely keep the pressure on the Iranians, it appears we will need another provocation from Tehran to warrant a swift retaliatory measure,” Edward Moya, an analyst with OANDA, wrote in a note to investors Friday. “Airstrikes from the US would lead to a broader conflict that could see an immediate 10% spike in oil prices.”

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 1.3 percent at $65.30 a barrel Friday.

Gold — a safe haven for investors amid economic and political instability — hit six-year highs overnight, with prices surpassing $1,400 an ounce.

Concerns about escalation between the U.S. and Iran spilled over into European markets, with the Stoxx 600 benchmark reversing morning gains to close down 0.36 percent.