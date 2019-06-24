

Huawei is preparing its 188,000 global employees for sustained clashes with U.S. authorities. (Ng Han Guan/AP)

The protracted battle between the United States and China ramped up Monday — not over a new slate of tariffs or political jousting, but over a FedEx package.

Entangled in the White House’s trade war with China is the world’s biggest seller of telecom-network equipment: Huawei. The Trump administration has claimed that Huawei poses a threat to U.S. national security, and it has aggressively sought to keep Huawei from buying U.S. software and chips.

The latest turn came Monday when the Chinese foreign ministry demanded an explanation for why FedEx refused to ship a Huawei phone from Britain to the United States. China pushed for an explanation after the package made its way back to a Britain-based writer for PC Magazine, which writes about the computer industry.

FedEx did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but told Reuters that the package was mistakenly returned due to an “operational error.” The company said that it would deliver all Huawei products to addresses other than the ones of Huawei and its affiliates put on a U.S. national security blacklist. FedEx said it has no “general ban” on Huawei products.

According to Chinese state media, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry said the package error showed that the “U.S. government abuses the concept of national security and uses the state apparatus to suppress a Chinese company on trumped up charges. This is the root cause of the problem and the cause of the chaos.”

This marks the second time FedEx has been caught between Huawei, the U.S. and China. Last month, Chinese authorities said they would investigate FedEx for misdirecting packages sent by Huawei.

President Trump is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Japan later this week. But Huawei isn’t banking on those discussions to completely smooth out the trade war. The company is pushing its 188,000 global employees to prepare for sustained clashes with the U.S.

At a panel discussion earlier this month at company headquarters, Huawei founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei said the U.S.'s moves to undermine Huawei’s business didn’t stem from national security concerns, but an itch to stymie Huawei’s growth.

“We realized when we reached a certain level there would be competition, but it didn’t occur to us the U.S. government would be so determined to take such extreme measures against Huawei,” Ren said.

Jeanne Whalen contributed to this report.