

An open letter signed by a host of wealthy Americans calls for a wealth tax on the richest people in the country. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Some of the nation’s ultra rich are calling for higher taxes — on themselves.

In an open letter published Monday on Medium, the heirs to fortunes and self-made billionaires urged 2020 presidential candidates to impose a wealth tax on the richest 1 percent of Americans. The letter cited widespread support for such proposals, an existing plan put forth by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and the nation’s staggering wealth inequality that could be addressed through taxation.

“We are writing to call on all candidates for President, whether they are Republicans or Democrats, to support a moderate wealth tax on the fortunes of the richest [one-tenth] of the richest 1% of Americans — on us,” the co-signatories wrote. “The next dollar of new tax revenue should come from the most financially fortunate, not from middle-income and lower-income Americans.”

The group of wealthy individuals includes Abigail Disney, the independent filmmaker and activist and an heir to the Disney entertainment empire, Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, investor and liberal donor George Soros and Regan Pritzker, president of the Libra Foundation.

The letter claims “America has a moral, ethical and economic responsibility to tax our wealth more. A wealth tax could help address the climate crisis, improve the economy, improve health outcomes, fairly create opportunity, and strengthen our democratic freedoms.

“Instituting a wealth tax is in the interest of our republic,” they wrote.

The proposal, the letter writers said, would implement a tax of 2 cents on the dollar on assets over $50 million and an additional tax of 1 cent on the dollar on assets over $1 billion. It would generate nearly $3 trillion in tax revenue over 10 years, they said.

The letter signers include: Disney, Hughes, Louise J. Bowditch, Robert S. Bowditch, Sean Eldridge, Stephen R. English, Agnes Gund, Catherine Gund, Nick Hanauer, Arnold Hiatt, Molly Munger, Regan Pritzker, Justin Rosenstein, Stephen M. Silberstein, Ian T. Simmons, Liesel Pritzker Simmons, Alexander Soros, George Soros, and Anonymous.