

"I love that more people are choosing to personalize their homes today. Your home should be a reflection of you, not someone else," said Leigh Spicher, national director of Design Studios for Ashton Woods. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Whether you’re buying a newly built home or renovating your home, cabinets can take up a big part of your kitchen spending. We turned to Leigh Spicher, national director of Design Studios for Ashton Woods, a residential builder in Georgia, Texas, Arizona, Florida and the Carolinas, for her advice on how to compare cabinet options when you don’t want to buy too cheaply but also don’t have a big budget.

“Cabinets will be the most used finish in your home next to flooring, and it’s important to invest in this architectural detail that will be difficult to change,” said Spicher in an email. “They are also a focal point in your home. Cabinets should be 20-25 percent of your interior finish budget for a new home.”

In addition, she said, choose what you like and don’t follow trends.

“Chances are you will live in your home longer than the trend,” she said. “I love that more people are choosing to personalize their homes today. Your home should be a reflection of you, not someone else. I personally think white cabinets are a timeless look, even though they seem contemporary today. I like to balance the use of white with a pop of color on the island or add character such as oak or hickory.”

[Home remodeling projects that pay you back the most]

Not matter what you style choose, according to Spicher, there are key features in cabinet construction that will add value and prolong the life of your cabinets.