

A technician inspects the backside of bitcoin mining. Renewed interest in digital currency has helped propel bitcoin's resurgence, which has jumped 190 percent this year.

Stephen Moore, the conservative economist who lost his shot at the Federal Reserve Board, is now considering a role with a new kind of central bank altogether.

Moore may sign up with Decentral, a start-up that bills itself as a crypto central bank. It would regulate digital currency much as the Fed controls the U.S. monetary system, even as lawmakers are pushing for answers on how cryptocurrencies could affect global markets.

A crypto gig would be a significant pivot from Moore’s recent Fed aspirations, given that some economists contend that cryptocurrencies undercut the Fed’s authority. But as a “pretty limited government guy,” Moore told The Post, he can get behind a private currency capable of competing with government-issued one.

“I feel like cryptocurrency is like new Internet in terms of challenging the way we do business in America, and how we get information and how we do trades,” Moore said.

Moore said he would decide in the next month whether to join Decentral, which would exchange its own new token for other cryptocurrencies. His interest in the start-up was first reported by Fox Business.

“I just have a fascination with cryptocurrency,” Moore told The Post. “I think cryptocurrencies are the next big thing.”

Renewed interest in digital currency has helped propel bitcoin’s resurgence, which has jumped 190 percent this year. Last week, Facebook announced that its digital currency, Libra, which is set to launch as early as next year, would provide financial services to billions of people worldwide who don’t have access to banking. The move, analysts say, is Facebook’s shot at bringing cryptocurrency into the mainstream.

Analysts believe that Facebook’s announcement helped lift bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency. On Tuesday, it hovered near $11,375 — a signal that investors have shed some of the skepticism that took hold after the bitcoin bubble burst in 2018 — its worst year on record. The digital coin had peaked well past $19,000 in December 2017, then went into a months-long tumble that bottomed out near $3,400 in January.



Stephen Moore listens during an interview in Washington, D.C.

Yet Facebook’s announcement was also met with strong pushback from lawmakers already concerned about the tech giant’s handling of user data. Former Rep. Barney Frank (D-Mass.), who was crucial to reforms after the financial crisis, told CNBC that cryptocurrency “raises all kinds of alarms.” He said that “there’s already a concern that Facebook is being used by bad actors to disguise their identity and pretend to be other people — cryptocurrency enhances your ability to do that."

Then there are concerns for how cryptocurrency could threaten markets on a global scale. The Financial Times reported that a Group of Seven nations working group was meeting to discuss controls against money-laundering, for example. The Financial Times noted that the group will include central banks and the International Monetary Fund.

Moore described Facebook’s Libra as “the big kid on the block.”

“That’s a little daunting,” he said with a laugh.

A former columnist for the National Review and the Wall Street Journal, Moore abandoned his bid for a Federal Reserve seat in May following the uproar over his writings about women and other topics. Several female Republican senators pointed to columns he’d written saying that society would suffer if men were not the breadwinners of their families. He also denounced co-ed sports and said that female athletes do “inferior work” compared with men.

Moore also has argued for the elimination of child labor laws, joked about AIDS and said that women should only be allowed to referee sports if they are attractive.

He apologized for his previous comments in an April interview with ABC News.

“They were humor columns, but some of them weren’t funny, so I am apologetic,” Moore told host George Stephanopoulos.

Moore is currently a fellow at the Heritage Foundation, and earlier this month said in an interview on the Fox Business Network that he “may do something at the White House or in the campaign.”

In May, after announcing that Moore was no longer in the running for the Fed, Trump called Moore “a great pro-growth economist and a truly fine person” in a Twitter post.

“I’ve asked Steve to work with me toward future economic growth in our Country,” he tweeted.