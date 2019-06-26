

A new King James Bible, an American flag and a 12-gauge shotgun.

That’s what you get if you buy a new or pre-owned ride from Chatom Ford in Alabama, an auto dealership about an hour’s drive north of Mobile. The Fourth of July promotion has gone viral since it was posted on the dealership’s Facebook page June 19, clocking in 18,000 views as of Wednesday morning.

The video shows general sales manager Koby Palmer explaining the deal, which runs through July 31, then pumping a shotgun.

Palmer said dealership managers came up with the promotion while brainstorming ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in a way that reflected the community’s values.

“They love their faith, they love their country, and they love to hunt,” he said.

The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, he said. The dealership has averaged about one sale a day since the promotion was announced.

“Hopefully it’s going to skyrocket,” he said. “The phone has been ringing off the hook.”

One of those customers is Josh Lankford of Gulf Shores. He had already contacted Palmer about what he was looking for when the promotion came up. Lankford said he saw the gifts with purchase as a nice bonus to his new pickup.

“It circles back to the great service and sales team that they have,” Lankford said. “It’s great that they try to reflect the community’s values.”

As for the firearms, the dealership is partnering with a local Chatom dealer, Andrews Ace Hardware and Seed Store, and the Athletic Locker in Waynesboro, Miss., Palmer said. When Chatom Ford customers buy a vehicle, they are handed a gift certificate they can redeem at either of the dealers to get their firearm, after going through the necessary background checks (which depend on the customer’s state of residency).

“Obviously, we’re not just running around willy-nilly and giving everybody a shotgun,” Palmer said.

He wanted to make it clear that the dealership isn’t trying to push a political agenda.

“This is something just to promote our little community and things they hold dear to their heart,” Palmer said. “We love everybody regardless of race, creed and religion, and we want everybody to come in and let us love on them a little bit.”