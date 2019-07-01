

Several states have or will implement Tobacco 21 policies, and a U.S. Senate bill introduced in May aims to do the same. (Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images)

New antismoking laws took effect Monday in Virginia, Illinois, Florida and Vermont — the latest in a line of legislative efforts that seem to rise above partisanship to combat what some say is a teen vaping epidemic .

On Monday, Virginia and Illinois joined six other states, the District of Columbia and hundreds of municipalities in implementing Tobacco 21 policies, raising the buying age from 18 to 21. Eight more states are expected to enact similar laws by 2021, and a U.S. Senate bill introduced in May aims to do the same.

Also Monday, Vermont began imposing a 92 percent tax on e-cigarettes, according to CBS News. The vaporized form of nicotine previously was subject only to the state’s 6 percent sales tax, making it substantially cheaper than a pack of cigarettes. In Florida, meanwhile, it’s illegal to vape in any indoor workplace.

The measures reflect growing concern that the popularity of e-cigarettes with teens will undermine a decades-long decline in youth-smoking rates. Health officials warn that nicotine can harm the development of teens’ brains, including the parts that control attention, learning and impulse control. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 high school students and 1 in 20 middle-schoolers have used electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days. And the numbers are rising.

A number of manufacturers say they support raising the legal age, and a pair of senators from tobacco-heavy states are pushing a bipartisan effort to raise the federal smoking age to 21.

Last week, a Senate committee approved Tobacco-Free Youth Act, which was co-sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). Last year, Virginia was the third biggest tobacco producer — after North Carolina and Kentucky — and produced 8 percent of the country’s 533 million pounds of the crop, according to U.S. Agriculture Department data.

Both Altria Group Inc., a tobacco giant based in Richmond, that makes Marlboro, and Juul Labs, which dominates the U.S. e-cigarette market, publicly support federal and state measures to raise the age to 21.

Altria shuttered its e-cigarette brands last year and now has a 35 percent stake in Juul. “Something had to be done to address the e-vaping issue,” an Altria spokesman said. “We want to make sure that we’re preserving the category for adults so we can recognize what harm reduction can really do.”

John Boylan, a senior equity analyst for Edward Jones, said revenue-threatening legislation isn’t anything tobacco companies aren’t used to and the industry works to keep up through technological developments like e-cigarettes.

“It’s not just a tobacco stick world anymore,” Boylan said.

Juul announced other internal restrictive measures last year, including a 21 and older requirement for online sales and the suspension of mango, fruit, crème and cucumber flavors. The company also shut down its Facebook and Instagram accounts in the United States and works to remove social media content related to youth vaping from third-party users, according to a news release.

But health advocates say raising the smoking age isn’t enough to curb youth access.

“Flavored products have been used to make the poison go down smoother and to attract kids,” said Erika Sward, an American Lung Association spokeswoman said. “The tobacco industry has known that for decades.”

Eighty percent of children aged 12 to 17 who have used a tobacco product started with a flavor like tutti-frutti, chocolate or watermelon, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association. In 2009, a federal law banned flavored cigarettes (not including menthol), but other flavored products are still legal.

The Food and Drug Administration issued a policy earlier this year to restrict how and where flavored -cigarettes are sold, calling underage vaping “an epidemic.” This initiative would hold companies responsible for limiting these sales to separate adult-only sections or stores that bar minors, as well as tighten age verification and bulk sales online.

There isn’t much research available regarding the long-term effects of e-cigarette use. In June, the American Lung Association received a nearly $25 million federal grant to research the lung health of millennials in partnership with Northwestern Medicine scientists.