

Wall Street was on the upswing Monday as the three major indexes extended their 2019 gains, with the S&P 500 climbing 17 percent in the first six months, the Dow registering a 14 percent advance and the Nasdaq leading everybody with a 20 percent jump. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg News)

Global stock markets popped Monday after the U.S. and China reached a trade cease-fire over the weekend, launching the second half of the year on a happy note.

The Dow Jones industrial average popped 275 points, about 1 percent, after finishing one of its best Junes in decades. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index shot to a record high, posting a 34-point gain, more than 1 percent, at 2,975.

The Nasdaq Composite also surged after President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping cooled the trade rhetoric and pledged to have further talks following the Group of 20 meeting in Japan.

All three U.S. markets are on a high, as investors heave a sigh of relief over the happy talk between Trump and Xi. The markets are hoping that a defrost between the world’s two biggest economies will spur demand for goods and commodities, reversing a slowdown in global growth.

“Investors are clearly encouraged by a temporary truce,” said Sam Stovall of CFRA Research. “If it’s not permanent, all bets are off and we probably give a lot of this back.”

European stock markets were up across the board on Monday, with the German Dax pushing up 1.3 percent and the British FTSE 100 close behind at a 1.26 percent increase.

The Shanghai Composite soared 2.2 percent Monday and the Japanese Nikkei 225 jumped 2.13 percent.

Oil stocks climbed on news that Saudi Arabia and Russia said that they and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would extend production cuts through next year.

That kicked oil prices skyward, with benchmark West Texas Intermediate gaining 1.28 percent and Brent crude 1.30 percent. WTI futures were selling at $59 per barrel Monday and Brent was selling at $65.

Bill Selesky of Argus Research said the OPEC extension of its production cuts into 2020 “is a big deal.”

“OPEC has never done a 9-month production cut before,” Selesky said. “It signals to the world that they would like to see oil prices for West Texas Intermediate in the $55 to $60 range. It provides stability to their revenue and keeps a lot of interested parties happier.”

Stocks on Friday finished their best June in decades, capping a strong first half of 2019 and a big rebound from May’s market downer.

All three indexes are way up on the year, with the S&P 500 climbing 17 percent in the first six months, the Dow Jones industrial average registering a 14 percent gain and the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite index leading everybody with 20 percent.

x