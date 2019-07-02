

The Orion spacecraft on Monday before the failed test of its abort escape system. (Thom Baur/Reuters)

NASA on Tuesday appeared to successfully conduct a test of the emergency abort system of the spacecraft it hopes will eventually take astronauts to the moon, a key step as the agency attempts to meet an ambitious White House mandate to get astronauts to the lunar surface within five years.

After blasting off from a launchpad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 7 a.m., the Orion spacecraft initiated its escape system 55 seconds into flight, jettisoning the crew capsule to safety. The capsule eventually landed in the Atlantic Ocean several miles off shore.

“By all first accounts, it was a perfect test,” said Mark Kirasich, Orion program manager.

No crews were aboard the spacecraft during what NASA called “a highflying, fast-paced trial.” But the ability to get astronauts away in case anything were to happen to the rocket below them is a key concern for NASA. Late last year, NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin were saved after the abort system of their Russian spacecraft kicked in two minutes after liftoff.

That abort — dubbed “a successful failure” by officials — was “a good message to all of us: this is serious stuff,” NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik said in a prelaunch news conference. “We have to prepare for this even though there’s a low likelihood of it happening.”

NASA officials hailed the test as a key step in its quest to land humans on the moon by 2024 in a program it has dubbed Artemis.

In March, Vice President Pence called for the agency to speed up its plans. Originally, NASA had been aiming to get astronauts to the lunar surface by 2028. But Pence directed to speed the program up by four years. In doing so, he took aim at NASA’s bureaucracy, saying it “must transform itself into a leaner, more accountable and more agile organization.”

Officials at Lockheed Martin, the prime contractor for the Orion program, have hailed the White House’s plans, and said Tuesday’s test cleared a major hurdle.

Instead of sending astronauts directly to the lunar surface, as was done during the Apollo era, NASA plans instead to first build an outpost in orbit around the moon, known as the Gateway. The Orion spacecraft would first take astronauts to the Gateway, and then they would fly to the surface of the moon by a lunar lander. Later, they’d return to the Gateway aboard an ascent vehicle and then fly back to Earth on the Orion.

During Tuesday’s test, the Orion spacecraft was hoisted from launchpad 46 on the Cape not by the Space Launch System, the massive rocket being built to fly it, but instead by a refurbished rocket motor from a Peacekeeper missile. It hit an altitude of 31,000 feet, or about six miles high. At that point it was expected to be traveling more than 800 m.p.h., or just faster than the speed of sound, but still in the atmosphere so that there would be “tremendous aerodynamic forces on the vehicle,” Kirasich said. Less than a minute into flight, the abort system thrusters activated, pulling the capsule away and giving it a wild ride before it eventually slammed into the Atlantic Ocean a few minutes later.

Normally, the capsule would be guided down softly by parachutes. But NASA officials said that since the parachutes for the system have already been repeatedly tested, none were needed Tuesday.

As a result, the capsule was expected to be traveling about 300 m.p.h. when it slammed into the water.

“We’re not expecting it to stay intact when it hits,” Jenny Devolites, the NASA test manager, said during the prelaunch briefing. While the capsule would sink to the ocean floor, NASA would still be able to collect data from the flight. There were 890 sensors on the vehicle to measure, in real time, temperature, pressure and acoustics, she said.

Had astronauts been on board they would have experience 7 Gs, or seven times the force of gravity.

“The 7 Gs is what’s going to get your attention very quickly,” Bresnik said. That’s like “an elephant standing on your chest — really one-and-a-half or two elephants.”

Orion has only flown once, in 2014, on a four-and-a-half-hour test mission without crews that sent a spacecraft designed for humans farther than any had gone in more than 40 years.

But for years, the program has been plagued by cost overruns and delays. In 2017, the agency’s watchdog reported that NASA had spent more than $15 billion on the Space Launch System rocket, Orion and ground systems since 2012. It estimated the total cost could hit $23 billion.