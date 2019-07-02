

Judy Shelton, U.S. executive director for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, speaks during an interview in Washington, D.C on May 29, 2019. President Trump says he will nominate her to be a Federal Reserve governor. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg).

President Trump plans to nominate Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to fill the two remaining seats on the Federal Reserve board of governors, the latest push in Trump’s effort to get the central bank to lower interest rates.

Shelton is a conservative scholar and former adviser to the Trump campaign who told The Washington Post last month that she thinks interest rates should be cut “as fast as possible.” Trump appointed her U.S. executive director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development early in his tenure, a position that required Senate confirmation.

Trump’s last four nominees for the Fed board failed to get through the Senate confirmation process, but Shelton’s nomination could potentially move faster since she has been vetted before. She holds a PhD in business administration from the University of Utah.

“I am pleased to announce that it is my intention to nominate Christopher Waller, Ph. D., Executive VP and Director of Research, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Missouri, to be on the board of the Federal Reserve,” Trump tweeted Tuesday, adding in another tweet that he also plans to nominate Shelton.

Waller earned his PhD in economics from Washington State University and currently serves as director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. He does not speak publicly often, but his boss, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, was the only member of the Fed’s policy setting committee to vote for an interest rate cut in June. All the other members voted to keep interest rates at about 2.35 percent.

Trump has lashed out at the Fed for months, claiming the central bank is harming growth and causing stock market slides by keeping interest rates too high.

Interest rates are low by historical standards, but they are at the highest level since the financial crisis. Fed leaders argue the economy is healthy and does not need extra stimulus from ultra low interest rates, but Trump blames the Fed for any problems in the economy or markets.

