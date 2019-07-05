

Job applicants line up at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood during a job fair last monthin Hollywood, Fla. The tight labor market has compelled many employers to offer more perks and higher pay to find and retain good workers. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

The U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs in June, surging past expectations and helping ease fears about the nation’s economic health in the midst of President Trump’s trade war.

The U.S. unemployment rate rose slightly, to 3.7 percent, the Labor Department said, but remains near a half-century low. The unemployment rate has been at or below 4 percent for more than a year, and many companies say they are struggling to find enough workers to fill all the job openings.

The strong employment gains exceeded analysts’ expectations of 162,000 jobs in June and represent a significant rebound from the meager 72,000 jobs added in May, which sparked off fears that the economy might be losing momentum.

Stocks are set to open slightly negative as many on Wall Street think the good news from the jobs report means the Federal Reserve might not cut interest rates at its meeting in late July or might do a more modest reduction than many investors had hoped.

Jobs gains were broad-based, with professional services, health care, construction, transportation and warehousing all seeing large bumps in hiring. Manufacturing added 17,000 jobs in May, a notable increase after several months of little change.

“Today’s jobs report shows the U.S. economy continues to create jobs at a strong pace even as we enter the longest period of economic expansion on record,” said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at Citizens Bank.

The one yellow flag in the jobs report was wages. While companies say they are having to raise pay and offer more perks to hire and retain workers, wage gains continue to be weaker in this expansion than they were in the 1990s boom.

Average hourly wages grew 3.1 percent in the past year, above the cost of living, but a bit weaker than economists were expecting. Wage growth was faster at the end of last year and early this year and many experts predicted the trend would keep rising as it typically has in past upswings. But that has not materialized this spring and early summer.

“The lack of acceleration in wage growth suggests that this recovery is still incomplete. This is an important reminder that there are still workers who have not fully benefited from this recovery,” said Martha Gimbel, director of research at Indeed Hiring Lab.

The current expansion has been going for more than a decade now, surpassing the prior record set during the 1990s business cycle. The economy has added jobs for a record 105 months.

