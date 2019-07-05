

U.S. markets dropped at the opening bell Friday as investors interpreted strong employment data as an argument against their much hoped-for interest rates cuts.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 104 points or 0.39 percent, at the open. The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index fell 12 points, or 0.41 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 47 points, or 0.6 percent.

The drop-offs came on the heels of better-than-expected employment news. The U.S. added 224,000 jobs in June, the U.S. Labor Department reported Friday, marking a big turnaround from the lackluster 72,000 positions reported in May. The unemployment rate edged up slightly, to 3.7 percent.

“It is remarkable that companies continue to hire with abandon this late in the economic cycle, as June marks the month where a full 10 years have occurred since the end of the Great Recession,” said economist Chris Rupkey of MUFG. “The economic outlook must be bright for the second half of 2019, otherwise companies would never risk hiring additional help to produce their goods and sell their services.

"The million-dollar question is whether the economy is solid enough to keep the Federal Reserve on the sidelines in July after [Fed Chairman Jerome] Powell virtually assured the markets that rate cuts were coming. The president still wants rate cuts to ensure his reelection.”

The Federal Reserve board will meet at the end of July to decide what will happen to interest rates in light of the nation’s longest economic expansion on record, now in its 10th year.

“A jump in jobs leads to a slump in stocks,” said Sam Stovall of CFRA Research. “With the June payrolls report coming in higher than expected, the need for the Fed to begin a rate-cutting cycle has been reduced.”

This comes after all three U.S. stock indexes closed at a new high on Wednesday after coming off one of the best Junes in decades. Last week, the Dow finished its best first half since 1999. The S&P 500 saw its best first half since 1997.