Alexandria, Va., is steeped in history. The city along the Potomac River was once one of the 10 busiest ports in the United States. It was home to George Washington, Robert E. Lee, Gerald R. Ford, Jim Morrison and Mama Cass. It is filled with historic sites and museums, including Gadsby’s Tavern Museum and the Black History Museum.

When you walk through the city’s Old Town neighborhood, it feels as though you are stepping back in time: historic homes with gas lamps, brick sidewalks and cobblestone streets. It is a walkable neighborhood with plenty of shops, restaurants and access to the Metro. Alexandria has the oldest farmers market in the United States. It’s where George Washington sold his produce from Mount Vernon.

Outdoor enthusiasts can find plenty to do. The Mount Vernon Bike Trail runs from Mount Vernon to the District. At the waterfront, catch a boat to a Washington Nationals game or take a water taxi to the Wharf in Southwest Washington, Georgetown or National Harbor.

Those looking to rent an apartment in Old Town Alexandria have several options within easy walking distance to the Metro. Its proximity to a Metro station, shopping and restaurants make it possible to live there without a car. Parking in the neighborhood averages $100 to $150 a month.

The Meridian at Braddock Station offers studios starting at $1,600; one-bedroom units from $1,800 to $2,000; and two-bedroom units from $2,400 to $2,700. The building has a dog park, a concierge service, an outdoor ping-pong table, a courtyard with grilling stations, a bocce court, a rooftop pool and a fitness center.

The Bradley offers studios from $1,600 to $1,700; one-bedroom units from $1,800 to $2,200; and two-bedroom units from $2,600 to $2,800. The building has a fitness center and a yoga studio, a pool and an outdoor kitchen with a fireplace.

The Dalton offers studios from $1,800; one-bedroom units from $2,000 to $2,200; and two-bedroom units from $2,400 to $2,700. It has a rooftop pool, a fire pit and a grilling area, a 24-hour fitness center, a yoga studio with virtual fitness classes and Peloton bikes.

Nancy Simmons Starrs is founder and president of Apartment Detectives, a D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia apartment-search service.