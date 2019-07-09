

The retailer also sells Amazon products, like the Echo and Fire tablets. (John Raoux/AP)

Have a package you need shipped back to Amazon? Kohl’s will do it for you — for free.

The initiative is now available in all its 1,110-plus stores across the United States. All customers have to do is bring their eligible Amazon returns to their local Kohl’s, no box or label needed. The Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based retailer will pack it up and ship it back, without cost. (Amazon’s founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, also owns The Washington Post.)

This comes a week before Amazon’s Prime Day, when other retailers like Target and Walmart run their own deals at the same time and compete for traffic. But Kohl’s is using its brick-and-mortar base and embracing Amazon in a unique way. The retailer also already sells Amazon products, such as the Echo, Echo Dot and Fire tablets.

“Our top strategic priority is driving traffic, and this transformational program does just that,” said Kohl’s chief executive Michelle Gass in a news release. “It drives customers into our stores, and we are expecting millions to benefit from this service.”

The program was piloted starting in 2017 in 100 stores in Chicago, Los Angeles and Milwaukee, which chief administrative officer Richard Schepp called at the time a strategy for the two companies to leverage each other’s strength.