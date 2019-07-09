

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell speaks during a June 19 news conference following a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington. President Trump has repeatedly urged the Fed to cut interest rates. (Manuel Balce Caneta/AP)

Embattled Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell’s job is safe — for now.

President Trump’s top economic adviser was asked Tuesday if Powell’s job is protected.

“There is no effort to remove him. I will say that unequivocally at the present time. Yes, he’s safe,” Larry Kudlow said at a CNBC Capital Exchange event. “To be very clear, there are no plans presently to change Mr. Powell’s job or any of that sort of thing."

Trump has been demanding for months that the Fed cut interest rates, a move that probably would boost the economy and the stock market ahead of the 2020 election. Powell has not done that, and the president has become so irate that he has suggested he might remove Powell as Fed chair. But White House officials continue to say there are no immediate plans to do that.

The Fed is supposed to be independent of politics, meaning Fed leaders should make the best decisions for the U.S. economy in the long term, not what’s ideal for short-term political wins. Fed chairs are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate for four-year terms. Trump handpicked Powell for the job but has since expressed some regret about his choice.

Powell has been adamant that he does not believe he can be removed from his position before his term expires in 2022, but Trump has suggested there may be a legal loophole in which he can boot Powell from the chairman position back to being one of the Fed governors.

Kudlow defend the president’s criticism of the Fed, arguing that it was good advice. Unemployment is at a half-century low, but it does not appear to be triggering inflation, Kudlow says, so there is no need for interest rates to be so high.

"The Fed should be independent, but that word ‘independent’ — I mean, it doesn’t mean they operate from another planet,” Kudlow said. “That doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t listen to advice from their elders.”

Trump recently said he plans to nominate conservative scholar Judy Shelton and economist Christopher Waller to fill the last two remaining spots on the Fed’s seven-person board. Both Shelton and Waller support lowering interest rates.

Kudlow said there is “no shortage of candidates" to fill Fed positions, although Trump’s last four nominees have failed to get past the Republican-controlled Senate.

Powell is set to testify Wednesday before the House Financial Services Committee and Thursday before the Senate Banking Committee. The U.S. economy looks healthy, but the Fed is widely expected to reduce interest rates from the current level of 2.35 percent to 2.1 percent later this month in an effort to stimulate the economy and counterbalance Trump’s trade war and weak growth overseas.

Related:

Hiring rebounds in June, easing fears of a U.S. recession

Trump Fed nominee Judy Shelton once advocated for ‘open borders’ with Mexico

How healthy is the U.S. economy? Here’s what 7 key indicators reveal.